Emerging Hard Tech Sector Offers Opportunity – Inside INdiana Business





Hardtech Indiana’s March kickoff at 16 Tech attracted more than 140 attendees, including entrepreneurs, students and industry partners. (Photo Credit: Jenn Bibbs, Courtesy of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation)

If you’ve been paying attention to business and technology news over the last couple of years, you’ve probably heard about hard tech, even if you don’t know much about it.

Broadly speaking, hardtech refers to the combination of physical objects and software to create products for specific industries. If that sounds like the Internet of Things (IoT), it’s because IoT is a specialized form of hard tech focused on collecting and analyzing data from internet-enabled physical objects.

Indiana’s business, academic, and economic development leaders see the broad category of hard tech as a huge opportunity for the state.

Among the efforts to capitalize on this opportunity is a new coalition of public agencies and private companies called Hardtech Indiana, which held its first official public event in Indianapolis in March.

This group includes the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Venture investors Elevate Ventures, HG Ventures, Indiana University Ventures; and 16 Tech. Also involved are AgriNovus Indiana (Agbioscience), Conexus Indiana (Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics), and TechPoint (Technology), organizations that exist statewide to promote specific industries.

The group aims to help entrepreneurs by connecting them with investors, expertise and support. This allows startups to launch in the hard tech space, which for various reasons presents its own challenges.

It just takes all the voices at the table or the resources at the table to make an impact in hard tech, said Ryan Henderson, Director of Innovation and Digital Transformation at Conexus.

Software startups mostly need people. But hard-tech startups also need a place to design, prototype, and manufacture their products, and a workforce that can create both computer code and physical objects.

Nida Ansari, principal of HG Ventures, the venture investment arm of Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group, and member of the Hardtech Indiana steering committee, said the entrepreneurial journey, especially the hardtech journey, is difficult. I’m here. His investments don’t go as far as software startups. It takes a lot of time to unlock, it takes time to steer something, it takes time to pivot, it takes time to scale.

Building a network

HG Ventures has its own annual accelerator program for hard tech startups, and there are other accelerator programs, makerspaces and resources in Indiana that hard tech entrepreneurs don’t know about, Ansari said. Or maybe you don’t even know where to look.

By hosting its own events, participating in other community events, and reaching out through social media and good old-fashioned person-to-person networking, Hardtech Indiana brings hardtech entrepreneurs to these resources. We aim to connect to

Julie Heath, IEDC’s VP of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems, said various hard tech groups will work together to build a network of networks that can reach out to entrepreneurs and strengthen the hard tech ecosystem as a whole. That’s the idea.

And the big-picture hope is that these entrepreneurs, once connected to this ecosystem, will stay here.

With a landing pad for Hardtech Indiana — something like a concierge service for a niche market — the idea generator will stay, says Mark Gramellpatcher, a member of the HardTech Indiana Steering Committee. Gramelspacher is also an Entrepreneur in Residence at Elevate Ventures and Executive Director of the Smart and Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

My observation is that if you can keep a startup in the community past the 7th employee, and if they achieve product/market fit, have a great customer base, and have paying customers, they will stay for a very long time. , He said.

Over 140 people including entrepreneurs, students and industry partners attended the Hardtech Indiana launch event at 16 Tech last month. The event included him two panel discussions. One was about Innovation Space and Accelerator Programs and the other was about Venture Capital and Grant Opportunities.

At this time, Hardtech Indiana does not have firm plans to host more events of its own, but will participate in other community events, including the Rally. outside of Indiana.

Another new initiative to reach hard tech entrepreneurs includes a partnership with Lafayette’s MatchBOX co-working studio and Fisher’s Indiana IoT Lab.

Together, the two offer a 12-week product accelerator program for hard tech entrepreneurs. In her first six weeks, participants learn the basics of building a business. The latter six weeks will focus on designing and creating product prototypes. Participants will also have the opportunity to pitch their business to potential mentors, partners and investors at the end of the program.

The program is actively recruiting its first cohort of entrepreneurs and hopes to launch within the next few weeks.

MatchBOX executive director Jason Tennenhouse said he is very excited.

What drives the trend?

Why is hard tech so hot in Indiana? Observers offer many reasons.

Purdue has been attracting hard-tech talent and helping entrepreneurs launch startups for the past decade or so, according to Shreyas Sen, an associate professor of engineering at Purdue University. In the past few years, these investments have started to pay off, he said. I think the ecosystem is developing here.

Sen joined Purdue in 2016 from a research position at Intel Labs in Oregon. He is also the founder and chief technology officer of a Purdue-affiliated hardtech startup called Ixana.

Based in West Lafayette and currently employing 21 people, Ixana has created wireless alternatives to technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Using your body’s conductivity to generate your own personal aura, a small field around your body that allows you to transmit data more safely, as Sen explained, and your Wi-Fi or her Bluetooth Use some of the energy you need.

Purdue University President Mun Cheng has also spoken publicly about the school’s vision for a hard-tech corridor located 63 miles between Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus and downtown Indianapolis on Interstate 65.

Also planned for the corridor is the LEAP Lebanese Innovation and Research District, an 11,000-acre high-tech innovation park in Boone County.

Full development of the corridor may take 10 to 20 years, Cheng said, but he predicted it would happen.

Chiang said that everyone is aware that computing forces such as AI, data science, robotics and automation are transforming many industries, not just the traditional Internet industry. People understand trends are coming and everyone wants to be ahead of the curve.

Indiana’s traditional manufacturing strengths and the federal government’s passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives for America, or CHIPS Act, to produce semiconductors for the United States are also fueling interest in hard tech. Among several semiconductor-related investments announced in Indiana last year, Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology plans to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor research, development and production facility in West Lafayette. said that

Sen predicts that within 20 years, hard tech will be ubiquitous, even in what we currently think of as basic household items.

There is a chip in your chair. There’s a chip in your coffee mug, Sen said. Everything is smart.

Grant Chapman, co-founder and CEO of Glassboard, an Indianapolis-based product development company that specializes in hard tech, says one reason hard tech is so popular is because it’s hard tech. said it should be more sticky than software and not easily thwarted by competitors.

An early social media site, MySpace, for example, quickly fell out of favor after rival Facebook emerged in the late 2000s, according to Chapman. In contrast, people who buy Apple products often remain loyal to the brand for years. When a user actually buys a product, you invest in the ecosystem.

The pandemic has also played a role in accelerating the hard tech era, Chapman said. From thermostats to webcams to smart toilets for pets, people are spending more time at home and want to make that experience better, he said.

