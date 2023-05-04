How to use Google Passkey for extra security on Android





Tap your real password to sign into your Google account? It’s like 2022.

Don’t get me wrong. A proven password is perfectly fine, especially if you’re using it in combination with two-factor authentication. But especially when it comes to something as important as your Google account, you want the most effective security imaginable to keep all your personal and company information safe.

And starting this week, there’s a much better way to do it.

Go, go, Google Passkey

Google announced the first official availability of what it calls Passkeys as a way to sign in to Google services. In a nutshell, Passkey allows you to securely authenticate yourself via your phone’s facial recognition system or fingerprint scanner, instead of traditionally requiring you to enter your Google account password. will be

You may be wondering, why is it so good? Well I tell you:

First, it takes away the responsibility from you to create truly strong and unique passwords and to prevent others from finding them. Extraordinary humans who use and understand the whole process scientifically, but the vast majority of mammals are far less diligent.) Second, it essentially eliminates the possibility of phishing. . It was when the bastard tricked someone into giving up passwords and other sensitive information. As silly as it may seem, this is something that affects even the most savvy techies with a surprisingly high frequency. Third, prove that you (a) own his real Android phone and (b) have already unlocked it using the secure lock screen settings that are already in place.

The last part is important. This is basically to combine the idea of ​​two-factor authentication with regular passwords into a single system that is hard to circumvent. For someone to use your passkey to hack into your account, they would have to get hold of a physical phone and unlock it with your face or fingerprint (if you use biometrics). Use Greasy Mug or Finghy again to sign into the account itself.

The problem with passkeys has so far been mostly theoretical. They don’t really make much sense until a multitude of apps, sites, and services support them.

But now the biggest gorilla is on board. And that means it’s time for you to pay attention.

Get Google Passkey on Android

Ready to upgrade your Google Account security with an Android-based passkey?

It takes about 10 seconds to run.

Open g.co/passkeys in your smartphone’s browser. Enter your Google account password when prompted. No need to type it again.blue in the middle of the screen[パスキーを使用]Look for the button and tap, tap, tap. JR

Oh that’s it! (Did I say easy?!) On Android, Google automatically creates a passkey for you as soon as you sign in to your Google account. So all you have to do is enable it and opt-in, like you did.

One caveat is that if you’re using a company-connected Google Workspace account, your organization’s admin must first enable the option to allow passkeys, and Google doesn’t have that setting available yet. (the company says it will be there “soon”). So, if you are in that situation, please be patient.

But once you start working, the bits and bytes that make your passkey work are safely stored on your actual Android phone and never shared with anyone, including Google itself. Authenticating only unlocks the passkey locally and confirms to Google that the phone is ready. As such, there is no way to share information or inadvertently grant access to rogues, rogues, or plain old crooks. This means you no longer have to worry about phishing or breaches.

Last but not least, this doesn’t just affect phone sign-ins. It also works if you’re signed into your Google account on other devices.

Once you set and activate your passkey, the next time you try to sign in to your Google account on your phone, tablet, computer, or internet-connected camel, you’ll be prompted to use your passkey on your phone to prove it. will be That is you. Click to pop up a notification on your phone. Tap it and your phone will ask for biometrics and connect to your other device to confirm you’re authorized.

JR

You won’t even be asked for two-factor authentication because you’ve already provided it in the end.

It’s simple, safe, and safe from shady pranks. What more could you ask for?!

Ready to complete your Android Intelligence upgrade? Check out my free weekly newsletter and get all sorts of valuable experience-enhancing information straight from me to your inbox each week. please.

