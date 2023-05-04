See how the US and UK are building stronger ties with India





Since becoming a republic in 1947, India has naturally grown into a leading world power and an important trading power. Its younger generation has greater access to education and is increasingly seeking opportunities across borders. Armed with this education and domestic market experience, this population is now making waves around the world.

Today, India occupies a high position in the global economy and plays an important political role in securing its place in the global conversation.

Traditionally, technology has focused on the United States, Europe, and the Far East. While this has changed in recent years, there remains a perception from decades ago that jobs in India may not be quality-oriented and communication is often a challenge. Recognition has been blown and India’s ties with the aforementioned countries are growing stronger.

So what is India doing now? And how can you use this resource to access all that extraordinary talent?

Increased collaboration

Dating back to 2008, the UK has a very strong track record of collaborating on research and innovation. Since then, more than 150 million have been put into jointly funded research projects. Recently, the UK’s Research and Innovation Board and India’s Ministry of Science and Technology signed a major program of cooperation in supporting industrial and technological research and development.

Similarly, recent events have led the United States to agree several agreements on supercomputing, semiconductors, and other high-tech areas. This follows a dialogue between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi on Critical Emerging Technologies, also known as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

One area where collaboration has been enhanced is working with Big Tech. There is a growing trend in India to offshore at least some of the day-to-day operations and other organizational functions. The reason here is that these companies are looking to capitalize on the advanced education, communication skills and entrepreneurial spirit cultivated in India. With the adoption of remote work and the appeal of strong competitive advantages, the global one-team approach has proven very attractive.

This increase in collaboration is not surprising. India has long been known as a global center of excellence in IT services, data processing and development. Today, India has also established itself as a global provider of innovative technology research and development. The numbers here speak for themselves: In 2021 alone, deep tech startups raised $2.7 billion in venture funding and now account for over 12% of startups nationwide. Compared to recent figures in the United States, we can see that quantum computing startups will receive more than $800 million in venture capital in 2021, and that number has fallen by more than half the following year.

Theme

Organizations wishing to initiate collaboration efforts with India should consider several challenges as well as benefits. A quick victory may include underlying cost advantages and some favorable government policies. India has a large young population, most of whom are university educated and have experience in the domestic IT market. An extension of this is the advantage of English, obviously a key element of communication throughout the project. Challenges to this successful journey include time zone differences (although this challenge exists worldwide). There are also cultural and social differences. Another key challenge with outsourcing is awareness of how to track productivity and performance. Thankfully, however, the days of a simple “yes” to every question asked are long gone, and advanced education has made much more of the feedback available to ensure the success or outcome of a project. There are many.

Conclusion

By accelerating this cross-border collaboration with India-based organizations and leveraging India-based resources, US (and European) companies can tap into endless opportunities. Those in executive positions need to take a closer look and reassess their perceptions of India and its products. The country continues to add value to the tech world through both the quality of its resources and the outcomes it provides to its citizens.

