Bell Acquires Montral Cloud Service Provider FX Innovation





Bell reported an 88% decline in free cash flow since the first quarter of 2022.

Canadian telecommunications company Bell has signed an agreement to acquire Montral-based cloud services company FX Innovation as part of its broader growth strategy for enterprise solutions.

FX Innovation was founded in 2002 to provide cloud consulting services and workflow automation solutions to enterprises. Provides support for IT management platform ServiceNow to integrate applications within Canadian and international business environments.

FX Innovation is supported by La Caisse de dpt et placement du Qubec (CDPQ). In 2018, CDPQ invested his $10 million in FX Innovation to support expansion in Canada, the US and Europe.

Bell expects to complete the acquisition of FX Innovation in the second or third quarter of 2023.

According to John Watson, Bell’s Group President of Business Markets, Customer Experience and AI, FX Innovations cloud services complement Bells’ enterprise customer products and services team.

Watson added that combining FX innovation with Bells’ nationwide scale, resources, fiber and 5G networks will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation.

The integration of FX Innovation builds on Bells’ recent additions to its business product line.

In March, Bell partnered with Palo Alto Networks to launch two new cybersecurity solutions. It helps identify threats to corporate data in the cloud and provides managed services to protect data across different cloud environments.

The acquisition also follows Bell’s recent sale of a 63% majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios, a film and television complex. Bell said the cash proceeds from the transaction will partially support the acquisition of FX Innovation as the telecom company focuses on core services for residential and business customers.

Bell said it expects the FX Innovation acquisition to close in the second or third quarter of 2023. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. FX Innovation will continue to operate independently under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Guillaume Bazinet.

While Bell is pursuing growth through this acquisition, its parent company, BCE Inc., has not escaped the macroeconomic downturn affecting its business in Canada and elsewhere.

Operating income increased 3.5% from the first quarter of 2022, but suffered a larger loss.

In its first-quarter 2023 earnings report released Thursday, BCE Inc. saw free cash flow fall 88% year-over-year to $85 million, down from $716 million in the first quarter of 2022. announced. The company attributed the decrease to operating activity, excluding acquisitions and other expenses paid, and increased capital expenditures.

BCE’s net income also fell 15.6%. The company said this was due to several factors, including higher interest expense, higher depreciation expense, higher severance payments and other costs related to office space closed as part of hybrid work. increase. policy.

BCE has had multiple layoffs over the last few years, affecting employees in the Bell Media business unit. In 2022, Bell appeared on CTV Vancouver’s Newsroom along with other radio stations.

For the remainder of 2023, BCE said it expects to reduce contributions to its post-retirement benefit plan and payments under other post-retirement benefit plans, reducing capital expenditures and increasing free cash flow. I was.

Featured image courtesy of Bell.

