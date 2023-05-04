DePuy’s VELYS system receives UKCA mark





Johnson & Johnson MedTech has received UKCA Mark certification from the British Standards Institute (BSI) for the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution from DePuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson’s orthopedic company, for use in total knee arthroplasty. announced that

UKCA Mark Accreditation is the latest milestone towards the global expansion of VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solutions, which have been launched in seven major markets to date, and will open the door to launch across EMEA in the coming months is opened.

With an increasing number of patients and an aging population, there is a growing demand for robot-assisted total joint replacement surgery. Industry-wide data shows that up to 20% of knee replacement patients are dissatisfied with the surgical outcome. The observed improved alignment and positioning in robotic knee arthroplasty may contribute to improved patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and reduced pain.

Benjamin Bloch, a consultant orthopedic surgeon with a particular interest in hip and knee surgery for the Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust, said robotics technology has given him confidence in the accuracy of planning and performing knee replacement surgery. believe.

In the past, new technologies were introduced and interest peaked and then waned over time. We are confident that this excitement will continue in the orthopedic community, thanks to robotics. Although it takes time to master, this technique has the potential to improve patient efficiency and outcomes. Improved outcomes mean fewer patients return to follow-up her clinic or for revision surgery. This frees up more time to treat the thousands of new patients on the waiting list.

For me, especially in the case of knee replacement surgery, robotics offers the opportunity to obtain a more precise intraoperative assessment of soft tissue balance and to make small adjustments such as 1 degree of femoral flexion or 0.5 degrees of tibial alignment. provides the ability to do Knees are perfectly balanced. You can plan and see in real time before making the cut. I think this is very exciting. I think that in 15-20 years, our thinking about what knee replacement surgery should look like could change quite dramatically.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is a table-mounted solution with a streamlined and efficient design that integrates into the surgeon’s current workflow. Soft tissue envelope. It utilizes his NATURAL CONTROL technology, a proprietary technique that maintains the saw cutting plane that helps perform precise, repeatable, surgeon-controlled cuts without the need for a cutting block.

VELYS Robotic Assisted Solutions work exclusively with the ATTUNE Knee System, which has been shown to improve patient-reported outcomes by providing both stability and movement in harmony with the patient’s anatomy . By combining these techniques, we aim to define high standards of patient performance. Enhances the overall knee replacement experience.

Hugo Breda, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson MedTech UK & Ireland, said: had to face.

Combining ATTUNETTotal Knee with VEYS Robotic Assisted Solution enables highly differentiated surgery that combines robotic and digital surgery. This is a more compelling clinical solution than any other option currently on the market, and the addition of the VELYS Robotic Assist Solution to our VELYS Digital Surgery Platform is the most personalized and connected orthopedic It is another step in continuing our global vision of becoming an enterprise.

Today marks an important milestone in our digital surgery offering. More exciting announcements will be made in the coming months as we begin rolling out the VELYS Robotic Assisted Solution.

