Biden Meets with Microsoft, Google CEOs on AI Dangers





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden joined the CEOs of Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) at the White House on Thursday. Attended open meetings to discuss risks and safeguards. Technology has captured the attention of governments and lawmakers around the world.

Generative artificial intelligence has become a buzzword this year, with apps such as ChatGPT gaining mass attention and prompting companies to rush to launch similar products that they believe will change the nature of work.

Millions of users have begun testing such tools, with proponents saying they can make medical diagnoses, write scripts, create legal briefs and debug software. and there are growing concerns about how this technology can lead to privacy violations, distortion of employment decisions, power fraud and misinformation. campaign.

A White House official told Reuters that Mr. Biden, who “stopped by” the meeting, also uses ChatGPT. “He has been briefed on ChatGPT and has[already]tried it,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

Thursday’s two-hour meeting, which began at 11:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT), included Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, and Vice President Kamala Harris. , including government officials, including Biden’s chief of staff. Jeff Zientz, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond.

In a statement, Harris said the technology has the potential to improve lives, but could raise concerns about safety, privacy and civil rights. He said the administration has a “legal responsibility” to ensure the safety of artificial intelligence products, and that the administration is willing to push forward with new regulations and support new laws on artificial intelligence.

Ahead of the meeting, OpenAI’s Altman told reporters the White House hoped to “get it right.”

When asked if the White House was moving fast enough on AI regulation, he said, “It’s good to try to get ahead of this.” “It will definitely be a challenge, but I’m sure we can handle it.

The administration also announced a $140 million investment from the National Science Foundation to launch seven new AI research institutes, and the White House Office of Management and Budget issued policy guidance on federal use of AI. said to announce.

Leading AI developers such as Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA.O), OpenAI and Stability AI participate in public evaluation of AI systems.

Shortly after Biden announced his candidacy for re-election, the Republican National Committee created a video featuring a dystopian future for Biden’s second term. This video was made entirely with his AI images.

Such political ads are expected to become more common as AI technology becomes more prevalent.

U.S. regulators have not taken the rigorous approach that European governments have taken to technical regulation, creating strong rules against deepfakes and misinformation.

“We don’t see this as a competition,” the official said, adding that the administration is working closely with the US-EU Trade and Technology Council on the issue.

In February, Mr. Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to de-bias their use of AI. The Biden administration also unveiled the AI ​​Bill of Rights and Risk Management Framework.

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s Office for Civil Rights also said they would use their legal powers to combat AI-related harm.

Tech giants have repeatedly promised to fight election propaganda, fake news about the COVID-19 vaccine, pornography and child exploitation, and hateful messages targeting ethnic groups. However, studies and news events have shown that they have not been successful.

