IoT Tech Expo Welcomes Smart City Expo as Co-Host Event in Santa Clara





IoT Tech Expo partners with Smart City Expo to bring attendees the ultimate experience of smart cities and IoT innovation. The two events join forces as Smart City Expo joins his IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 as a co-located event. Taking place May 17-18, 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, the collaboration promises to showcase the best in the world of smart cities and his IoT technology.

IoT Tech Expo North America is an event that brings together professionals and enthusiasts from across the industry to showcase the latest advances in IoT technology. The event provides a platform for the industry leader to share his knowledge and insights on the latest IoT trends and innovations.

Addition of Smart City Expo to IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 provides comprehensive platform for exhibitors, attendees and thought leaders to share experience, knowledge and expertise in smart city technology and IoT innovation will be created. Held at the same location, the event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to network, learn and explore the latest technologies and solutions in Smart City and his IoT industry.

Smart City Expo speakers include dozens of mayors, city councilors, city administrators, CIOs and CEOs, including:

Lily Mei Mayor – City of Fremont Matt Mahan Mayor – City of San Jose Greg Tanaka City Council – City of Palo Alto Liang Fang – City Council – City of Cupertino Tony Batalla CIO – City of Oakland Rob Lloyd – Vice Mayor – City of San Jose Jose Sean Chang President – ​​Rasilient Systems Keith Koo VP – US capital Yuqing Niu CEO Xingtera and many more!

Smart Cities Expo is excited to join forces with IOT Tech Ex to bring its annual tech conference to Santa Clara, Ground Zero for IOT, AI and Smart Cities. Between the two events, attendees can learn about his latest smart innovations across IOT, Infrastructure, Edge and AI.

Paul Miyoshi, Vice President of Business Development at Actineon, said:

“The addition of Smart City Expo to our IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 event is an exciting development for us. Smart city technology is an increasingly important area for IoT innovation, and we look forward to working with Smart City Expo , we look forward to creating a comprehensive platform for exhibitors and attendees to share knowledge, network and explore the latest technologies and solutions.”

IoT Tech Expo Director Ian Johnson said:

Visitors have free access to the exhibit floor, and with the additional Gold and Ultimate packages available at the IoT Tech Expo, access to additional conference tracks and performances at the iconic Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. VIP networking parties are available. More information on the various networking opportunities available at Networking Parties and Events can be accessed at the following links:

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn about the latest IoT technologies, network with industry experts, and discover innovative solutions to real-world problems.For more information about IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 and Smart City Expo, visit https://www.IoT Tech Expo North America 2023 and Smart City Expo : //www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/

