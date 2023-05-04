Bangalore scientists help discover new class of molecular motors





NCBS researcher Anupam Singh uses the device as part of his research. | | Photo Credit: Anupam Singh/Special Arrangements

An international team of researchers, including the National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bangalore, has reported a new kind of molecular motor. This discovery is significant in its own right and also opens the door to previously unanticipated cellular processes and potential applications in biology and medicine.

Their paper was published in Nature Physics on May 4th.

What is a molecular motor?

Each cell in the body is a complex soup of electrochemical reactions that produce energy, but that’s not enough. Cells also attract two organelles, pull cargo closer or farther away from the nucleus, and bind intracellular molecules together. Things need to move, like empowering movement.

Many of these actions are driven by molecular motors that use biochemical energy to perform mechanical work.

Saikat Chowdhury, senior scientist at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, said in an email that disruption or deregulation of these processes could lead to detrimental effects manifested in a range of diseases. said. He was not involved in new research.

In a 2016 paper, Australian and German researchers reported that when an enzyme called Rab5 binds to a long protein called EEA1, the protein loses its taut, stiff shape and becomes floppy. This collapse causes her two membranes inside the cell to be drawn together.

What did the new research discover?

In a new study, the researchers reported that EEA1 regains its rigid shape by another mechanism and becomes flexible again to bring the membrane closer together, creating a new kind of two-part molecular motor.

At the time the 2016 paper was published, it was unclear whether EEA1 could revert to its original shape and repeat the entire process without the help of other proteins.

The researchers reasoned that since EEA1 functions in thousands of membranes, it needs to be reverted to a stiffer shape and it would be futile to create a molecule the same size as the protein for every membrane pair. .

Above 200 nm, EEAs are over 100 times longer than common proteins.

A long-standing question in this field is how molecules like EEA1 revert to their extended conformation. The new study addresses this issue for the first time, he said, Dr. Chowdhury.

The NCBS & co. group reported that EEA1 extracts energy from a reaction called GTP hydrolysis and becomes rigid again. GTP hydrolysis is mediated by enzymes called GTPases. Rab5 is one of them.

Due to the ubiquitous pairing of small GTPases with long molecules in eukaryotic cells, we believe this marks a new class of molecular machines that act as motors in unique ways and operate with novel collective effects, the study said. co-author Shashi Thutupalli said in an email.

Dr. Thutupalli is with the Simmons Center for Living Machines Research at NCBS. His collaborators work with the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics and the Cluster of Excellence Physics of Life at the Technical University of Dresden, both in Germany.

Why is this discovery important?

They report several novelties in their findings. This motor does not produce a lever-like back-and-forth motion like most motors, but allows the molecule to change flexibility between her two states. Also, most molecular motors get their energy from another molecule called ATP, whereas the Rab5-EEA1 motor uses GTP.

Almost all other motors we know walk. They move in one direction, but this motor contracts and extends again in the same place.

EEA1 can take one of trillions of shapes when soft, but only one (rod-like) shape when hard. According to Dr. Thutupalli, the floppy state is entropically advantageous because it has more entropy. Therefore, when the rigid state changes to the floppy state, an entropic force is applied to the pulling film.

No other motor uses this power.

What are the potential applications?

Figuring out how a single molecule moves in a cell is difficult, but two students, Anupam Singh and Joan Antoni Soler, have found a trick, Thutupalli says. Instead of trying to study the whole protein, he attached a small fluorescent molecule to one end of EEA1. This is like the Qutub Minar fly.

We then used fluorescence correlation spectroscopy to track how the fluorescent molecules moved when Rab5 and EEA1 interacted.

They combined these observations with a mechanics concept that allows engineers to calculate the stiffness of an object by observing only one end.

This work is not only relevant to our understanding of membrane fusion by EEA1, but is generally applicable to many such mechanochemical proteins or assemblies that harness the chemical energy of nucleotide hydrolysis for their mechanical work within the cell. It also provides an effective mechanism, Dr. Chowdhury said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/ncbs-scientists-new-molecular-motor-gtp-hydrolysis/article66807597.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos