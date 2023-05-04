Data Cloud & AI Summit Highlights





Data Cloud & AI Summit is Google Cloud’s global event showcasing the latest innovations and how customers are transforming their businesses with an integrated, open and intelligent data platform. Our third annual event shared the latest product announcements, learnings from customers and partners, and best practices for supporting data-driven transformation in Generative AI and Data Cloud. In case you missed it, here are three highlights to help you take your data and AI know-how to the next level.

New Product Innovation: A Game Changer for AI and Data Strategy

Helping you optimize price/performance, leverage open ecosystems, set secure data standards, and bring the magic of AI and ML to your existing data, while at the same time helping you adopt a vibrant partner ecosystem Announced a new product innovation.

Generative AI innovation: Generative AI support in Vertex AI developers now gives developers and data scientists access to a variety of underlying models. API developers benefit from easy API access, and data scientists have full tuning options to customize the underlying model. Gen App Builder is an all-new product that combines the power of foundational models with search and conversational AI to enable businesses to develop new generative AI apps.

BigQuery editions offer more choice and flexibility to choose the right feature set for different workload requirements. Combine Standard, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus editions to get the best price/performance for each workload. We also introduced autoscaling innovations and a new compressed storage billing model.

AlloyDB Omni is a downloadable edition of AlloyDB designed to run on-premises, at the edge, in the cloud, and even on developer laptops. AlloyDB Omni offers the benefits of AlloyDB, including high performance, PostgreSQL compatibility, and Google Cloud support, at a fraction of the cost of legacy databases.

Looker Modeler lets you define metrics about your business using Lookers’ revolutionary semantic modeling layer. Looker Modeler is the single source of truth for your metrics, sharing with your BI tool of choice like PowerBI, Tableau, ThoughtSpot, or Google solutions like Connected Sheets and Looker Studio to create high-quality data provide. Informed decision.

New partnerships: Over 900 software partners are powering their applications with Google’s Data Cloud. More choices and capabilities for our customers to turn data into insights from AI and ML, including new integrations with DataRobot and BigQuery, ThoughtSpot and multiple Google Cloud services BigQuery, Looker, Connected Sheets and Google Cloud Ready for AlloyDB. announced a partnership to provide A new program to recognize partner solutions that have met stringent integration requirements with AlloyDB.

To learn more, watch the keynote and dive into the AI ​​and Data Essentials track breakout sessions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/databases/top-highlights-from-the-data-cloud-ai-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos