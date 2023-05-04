PA Consulting Study Highlights Technology Adoption Opportunities





According to a PA Consultings global survey of 550 public and private healthcare industry leaders, nearly two-thirds (65%) believe that medical technology and pharmaceutical companies will impact the healthcare system in the next five years. It turns out that they think that a lack of understanding of pathways is the cause of delays in adoption.

The NHS continues to face challenges in recruiting and retaining the healthcare workforce needed by hospitals, with discharge delays increasing rapidly, preventive and personalized care maturing, and hospital to home care. The opportunity to deliver better health outcomes is widely recognized by shifting care to .

The growing burden of disease and chronic diseases, exacerbated by an aging population, is increasing costs and impacting health outcomes. Despite global respondents to the PA survey believing that the movement of care from hospitals to homes will help curb rising health care costs over the next three years, the PA survey finds It shows a lack of understanding, cooperation and joint development of While healthcare leaders see the lack of understanding of the healthcare system by medical technology and pharmaceutical companies as the biggest barriers, healthcare and care professionals point to underdeveloped infrastructure, technological and financial, clinical and reputational impact.

This report highlights four critical steps that can accelerate the transition from hospital to home care.

Involve all stakeholders to jointly define future care. Co-designing products and services with partners and patients is critical. By focusing on people’s needs, not equipment, we can improve patient outcomes, not technology. For one municipality, this approach enabled wearable detectors, smart sensors, and personal GPS devices to support various health conditions in the home, resulting in net economic benefits of 30 million. Differentiated by experience. Create a better, safer and easier experience for patients and professionals. Patients have the power to determine the effectiveness of their treatment and to facilitate changes in care pathways. For example, in renal dialysis, patients actively relocated care, seeking home-use dialysis machines to reduce time spent in the clinic. Introduce digital with intention. Digital solutions are more likely to be widely adopted when there is a clear link between the solution and value. For example, new Prescription Digital Therapies (PDT) are helping to rethink current mental health care. PDT allows low-priority sessions to be completed via the app, reducing long waiting lists while allowing psychologists and psychiatrists to focus on acute patients. Show value. Patient quality of life, health equity and community impact are key aspects of the new understanding of values. Improving health outcomes by relocating care benefits patients and reduces pressure on healthcare workers. For example, Medtronics diabetes monitoring systems proactively prevent hypoglycemia episodes and evaluate patient biomarkers against a wide range of data trends and demographics. This is one step closer to autonomous diabetes management.

Opportunities and Challenges:

Healthcare leaders are seizing the opportunity, with 72% of organizations prioritizing at-home solutions such as diagnostics, monitoring and advanced drug delivery systems to provide quality care to patients while protecting capacity. It says it does. Seven global healthcare leaders (71%) say their organizations have a hospital-to-home transition strategy, but healthcare and care professionals We believe that people question whether treatments are as safe as those offered in traditional settings. Physicians say they are motivated to move out of hospital care, despite Even more worrisome, five years from now, when home health care is expected to become mainstream, this percentage will rise to only 40% for him.

Hilary Thomas, Health and Life Sciences Specialist, PA Consulting: Market leaders in healthcare, medical technology and pharmaceutical industries around the world are using breakthrough technology, science and data to unlock new opportunities. We’re redesigning pathways of care that open up and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Central to this opportunity is relocating care to the most appropriate and most economical location.

