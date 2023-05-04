Listen and Learn: AI Systems Process Audio Signals Like the Human Brain





Summary: Artificial intelligence (AI) systems can process signals similar to how the brain interprets speech, and may help explain how AI systems behave. Scientists attached electrodes to participants’ heads, measured brain waves while listening to certain syllables, and compared the brain activity to an AI system trained to learn English, and found that the shape was very different. It turns out that they are similar. This can help develop increasingly powerful systems. .

Important facts:

Researchers found that signals generated by an AI system trained to learn English were very similar to brain waves measured when participants heard the single syllable “bah.” bottom. Electrodes were attached to the participant’s head to measure brain waves while listening to sounds, and brain activity was compared to signals generated by her AI system. Everyday life in areas ranging from healthcare to education. Studying waves in their raw form can help researchers understand and improve how these systems learn and increasingly mirror human cognition.

Source: University of California, Berkeley

New research from the University of California, Berkeley shows that artificial intelligence (AI) systems can process signals in a way very similar to how the brain interprets speech. The discovery may help explain the black box of how AI systems work, scientists say. .

Using a system of electrodes placed on participants’ heads, scientists at the Berkeley Institute for Language and Computation measured brain waves when participants heard single-syllable burs. They then compared that brain activity to signals generated by an AI system trained to learn English.

The shapes are remarkably similar, according to Gaspar Vegas, assistant professor of linguistics at the University of California, Berkeley, and lead author of a recent study published in the journal Science Reports. This indicates that similar things are encoded and processed similarly.

A side-by-side comparison graph of the two signals clearly shows the similarity.

There are no tweaks to the data, Begus added. this is raw

AI systems have come a long way in recent years. Since ChatGPT took the world by storm last year, it has been predicted that these tools will spread across different sectors of society and revolutionize the way millions of people work. Despite these remarkable advances, however, scientists had only a limited understanding of how the tools they created work between inputs and outputs.

ChatGPT Q&A has become a benchmark for measuring the intelligence and bias of AI systems. But what happens between these steps is like a black box. Knowing how and why these systems provide the information they provide becomes essential as it takes hold in everyday life in fields ranging from healthcare to education.

Begus and his co-authors Alan Zhou of Johns Hopkins University and T. Christina Zhao of the University of Washington are among a cadre of scientists working to crack that box.

To do so, Vegas turned to linguistics training.

When you hear spoken words, the sounds enter your ears and are converted into electrical signals, according to Vegas. These signals travel through the brainstem to the outer parts of the brain.

In electrode experiments, researchers found that brainwaves for speech closely followed the actual sounds of language, following its path when a single sound was repeated 3,000 times.

Researchers sent the same recordings of bar sounds through an unsupervised neural network, an AI system that can interpret sounds. Using techniques developed at Berkeley’s Speech Computing Lab, they measured the matching waves and documented them as they occurred.

Researchers sent the same recordings of bar sounds through an unsupervised neural network, an AI system that can interpret sounds.Credit: Neuroscience News

Previous studies required additional steps to compare waves from brains and machines. Studying waves in their raw form will help researchers understand and improve how these systems learn and increasingly mirror human cognition.

As a scientist, I am very interested in the interpretability of these models, Begus said. everyone is talking about them. And everyone uses them. However, very few attempts have been made to understand them.

Begus believes that what happens between inputs and outputs doesn’t have to remain a black box. Understanding how these signals compare to human brain activity will be an important benchmark in the race to build increasingly powerful systems. So does knowing what’s going on under the hood.

For example, that understanding could help set guardrails for increasingly powerful AI models. It can also help us better understand how errors and biases are incorporated into the learning process.

Begus said he and his colleagues are working with other researchers using brain-imaging techniques to measure how these signals compare. They also study how other languages, such as Mandarin, are decoded differently in the brain and what that tells us about knowledge.

Many models are trained on visual cues such as colors and written text, both of which have thousands of variations at the granular level. But language opens the door to more certain understanding, he said, Begus.

For example, English has only a few dozen sounds.

If you want to understand these models, you have to start simple. Speech is much easier to understand, says Begus. We hope the audio helps you understand how these models are learning.

One of the main goals in cognitive science is to build mathematical models that are as human-like as possible. The similarities between the newly documented brain waves and her AI waves are a benchmark of how close the researchers are to that goal.

I’m not saying we need to create something like humans, Vegas said. He’s not saying we don’t. However, it is important to understand how different architectures resemble or differ from humans.

About this artificial intelligence research news

Author: Jason Pohl Source: UC BerkeleyContact: Jason Pohl – UC BerkeleyImage: The image is credited to Neuroscience News

Original Research: Open Access. “Linguistic Experience-Based Convolutional Layers and Speech Encoding in the Brainstem.” Gasper Begus et al. Scientific Reports

overview

Speech encoding in convolutional layers and brainstem based on linguistic experience

Comparing the output of artificial neural networks and neuroimaging techniques, (computer) vision and text-based language models have made significant progress recently. Here, we propose a framework to compare biological and artificial neural computation of spoken language representations and propose some new challenges to this paradigm.

The proposed technique is based on similar principles underlying electroencephalography (EEG): averaging neural (artificial or biological) activity between neurons in the time domain and convolutional layers in the brain and in the middle. allows us to compare encodings of arbitrary acoustic properties in artificial neural networks.

Our approach allows direct comparison of responses to speech features in the brain and deep neural networks that do not require linear transformations between signals. We quantify this observation by arguing that the brainstem response (cABR) and the response of intermediate convolutional layers to the exact same stimulus are very similar even without applying transformations.

The proposed technique not only reveals similarities, but also allows analysis of the encoding of the real acoustic properties of the two signals. We compare the peak latencies of (i) cABR and (ii) intermediate convolutional layers to brainstem stimulation. Relative to the inputs/outputs of deep convolutional networks.

We also examine and compare the impact of previous language exposure on the peak latencies of cABR and intermediate convolutional layers. Substantial similarities in peak latency encoding between the human brain and intermediate convolutional networks are revealed based on results from eight trained networks (including replicate experiments).

Using the proposed technique, the encoding between the human brain and intermediate convolutional layers can be compared for arbitrary acoustic properties and other neuroimaging techniques.

