2022 RTIH Innovation Award Winner 3D Cloud by Marxent Announces Series D Funding Round — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Beck Besecker, CEO and co-founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent, said:

“Interior and outdoor design professionals are looking for modern browser-based collaboration solutions and love designing with 3D cloud applications.

Our goal is to create easy-to-use tools that serve the needs of homeowners, clerks, and design professionals. AI is the key to achieving this vision. ”

Many enterprise retailers and brands are using 3D cloud platforms.

This technology enables retailers and manufacturers of furniture, kitchens, baths, and decks to create immersive 3D product compositions, 3D room plans, and other 3D product experiences.

“The company has extraordinary leadership, an extensive product catalog, top brands and retailers, and a compelling vision to bring this technology to new audiences,” Bellini said.

3D Cloud by Marxents Solutions helps retailers both increase and decrease revenue, regardless of economic conditions. We look forward to continuing to support the team and their vision.

Arnold says AI will greatly simplify aspects of the design process for independent design professionals and corporate retailers.

“3D commerce combined with AI is clearly the next frontier for furniture and home improvement retail, and Marxent’s 3D Cloud is at the forefront.

2022 RTIH Innovation Award

3D Cloud by Marxent won the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards and played a key role in B&Q winning the most innovative UK Retailer gong.

The 2022 winners were announced at a sold-out event in central London on Tuesday 6th December.

B&Q is at the forefront of cutting edge 3D visualization, planning and design technology. In 2022, we announced the rollout of the largest and most comprehensive 3D renovation design experience on the market today.

Retailers don’t just deploy apps and services. Designed and deployed his entire 3D strategy to meet changing consumer behavior.

The company was the first retailer to move from the existing software solutions the industry has been using since the 1980s to a single SaaS-based kitchen, bathroom, bedroom/storage design platform for both consumers and stores. Claims to be an entrepreneur.

The initiative also includes a 3D kitchen, bathroom and storage planner with virtual reality capabilities, along with a suite of mobile 3D product configurators for other products.

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail space’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.

Congratulations to the 2022 Retail Technology Hall of Fame.

