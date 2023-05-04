



Press Release May 4, 2023 15:32 EDT

Michael Shaw, Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, shared his insights in a fireside chat with Shockoe CEO Alex Otanez.

MIAMI, May 4, 2023 (Newswire.com) – This week, the NFL’s technology leaders, the Miami Dolphins, chatted with Shockoe at the Brand Innovators Winning the Digital Race event. In a conversation, Michael Shaw, the Miami Dolphins’ vice president of marketing for Hard Rock Stadium and his brand, discussed how his team is leveraging innovative technology to enhance fan engagement. explained how marketing, generating revenue, and measuring the effectiveness of his campaigns. Shockoe CEO Alex Otanez led a fireside chat on topics such as the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, an all-encompassing vision for Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins marketing and his approach to fan engagement.

Shockoe CEO Alex Otanez said: “We are always looking for new technologies to help our customers interact with fans in new and exciting ways.”

An important part of the Miami community, Shaw highlighted how the team gives back to the community, not just during the Miami Grand Prix, but throughout the year. He and his Otanez discussed how technology can improve the fan experience as Hard Rock Stadium transforms into a technologically advanced venue.

“At Shockoe, we have a measurable impact on all of our work. It was great to hear more about how the Miami Dolphins measure their fan engagement strategy.” “The team is top notch.” We’ve invested heavily to create a stadium for , and we’ve seen how investments like these not only improve the fan experience, but also increase revenue and brand engagement.”

Looking to the future, Shaw believes that the intersection of sports, technology and marketing will evolve rapidly over the next decade, with opportunities for teams like the Miami Dolphins to lead the way. Shockoe is dedicated to its role as a transparent and trusted partner to organizations across his league of sports looking to innovate. For more information on the future of sports technology, please visit https://shockoe.com.

###

About Choco

The best sports and entertainment brands are born in an instant, but grow through experiences that amplify the impact of the moment. At Shockoe, we create apps that connect your biggest followers directly to your brand, fusing technology and design to immerse users in the fan experience. Whether you’re trying to build a loyal base or an army of true followers, we know exactly what it takes to turn your fans into superfans.

Source: Shocko

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswire.com/news/miami-dolphins-share-the-role-technology-innovation-plays-in-the-fan-22029139 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos