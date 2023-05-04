Apple Beats Quarterly Profit and Sales Estimates Driven by Record Services Revenue





Apple beat Wall Street expectations in its first-quarter financial results released Thursday afternoon. This was due to record sales in our services division, which includes iCloud, App Store and credit card business.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holding the iPhone 14 Pro at its September launch event.

Getty Images Key Facts

Apple posted $94.8 billion in revenue and $1.52 in adjusted earnings per share in the three months to April, beating analyst consensus estimates of $92.9 billion and $1.43, respectively, according to FactSet. .

Apple billionaire CEO Tim Cook said in a statement accompanying the release that Apple had the best quarter ever for its services business, the best spring quarter for iPhone sales, and $20.9 billion in services revenue. It said it made $51.3 billion in iPhone sales.

The tech giant reported a massive 20% drop in iPhone sales from the previous quarter, but a 2% increase year over year.

Rising costs weighed on Apple’s bottom line. The company reported he made $1.9 billion in interest payments over the past six months. That’s up more than 30% from the same period last year as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates.

Apple shares rose 2% in after-hours trading.

main background

After rising more than 300% between March 2020 and its peak in late 2021, Apple’s stock plummeted in 2022, dropping 27%. Although the company underperformed top and bottom expectations in his February earnings call, Apple’s stock surged, with him up 32% year-to-date. Apple remains the world’s most valuable company with a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion.

big number

About $555 billion. This is the market capitalization that Apple has gained since the beginning of the year. This exceeds the market capitalization of both his ninth and his tenth largest companies in the world, Tesla and his LVMH.

amazing facts

Last month, Apple further stepped up its foray into finance, announcing a high-yield savings account via Goldman Sachs that will pay customers a 4.15% yield. The venture garnered about $400 million in deposits on its April 17th launch day, with up to $990 million in his first four days of opening the account, sources told Forbes. rice field.

Things to watch out for

Bank of America analysts Wamsi Mohan and Rupul Bhattacharya said Monday in a note to clients previewing earnings that the biggest question about Apple stock is whether Bing poses a threat. said there is.[s] Apple has the upper hand in negotiations with Google over a $3 billion annual default search engine deal for the iPhone. Google parent company Alphabet and OpenAI investor Microsoft are embroiled in an artificial intelligence power struggle, with Microsoft looking to use AI to power his Bing search engine.

tangent

Apple’s strong earnings report comes at the end of a fairly strong earnings season. About 70% of S&P 500 companies beat analyst forecasts on both earnings and sales, beating last year’s average, according to an analysis by his JPMorgan strategists, led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas. Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft each topped the top and bottom lines in their respective earnings reports last week.

