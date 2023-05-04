Crowell Health Solutions Launches New Health Innovation Blog





WASHINGTON May 4, 2023: Crowell Health Solutions launches Trends in Transformation. This is a new blog that provides the latest developments in digital health, value-based care, and health equity. This blog provides insight into policy developments and innovative trends to help healthcare companies track developments and understand rapidly changing policy actions to achieve strategic goals in a dynamic healthcare marketplace. helps.

This blog, just one year after Crowell & Moring launched Crowell Health Solutions as a strategic consulting firm, aims to help healthcare organizations and technology companies improve patient care and health outcomes, and increase health equity. , helping transform healthcare by reducing healthcare costs through solutions such as: A healthcare model based on digital health innovation and value.

Jodi Daniel, managing director of Crowell Health Solution, said the blog will serve as a go-to resource for clients to stay on top of the latest innovative health policy trends. We know he launched Crowell Health Solutions a year ago, but he’s been working with innovative healthcare organizations and health tech companies for much longer. We look forward to sharing our experiences, insights and analysis on the new Trends in Transformation blog.

The first posts on the blog covered the rapid development and competition of artificial intelligence (AI), food insecurity, efforts to address health equity and affordability in 2023, and the redecision and rollback of Medicaid. Includes discussion of updates, overview of ongoing discussions. Learn more about Medicare coverage for remote patient monitoring services.

About Crowell Health Solutions

Crowell Health Solutions is dedicated to helping clients transform healthcare, seeking and delivering innovative alternatives to traditional approaches to delivering and paying for healthcare, including digital health and value-based healthcare. A strategic consulting firm with a focus. The firm helps clients bring pioneering products and services to market, build value-driven collaborations and business agreements, and guide policy priorities, including health equity, in a complex and rapidly evolving healthcare environment. We help you move forward.

