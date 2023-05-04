



Look, I’m not going to sit here and pretend the whole world didn’t know this was going to happen next week. I learned to “leak”. A short video shows the company’s upcoming Pixel Foldable slowly unfolding from every conceivable angle.

Google is using Star Wars Day as an excuse to kick off the old hype train, but the truth of the matter is that it took less than a week to pump back to Shoreline for direct I/O. I am preparing. There were already a lot of leaks and rumors, so the company went ahead and fixed the problem.There’s also an official Pixel Fold page where you can sign up for news and more. Some information is missing.

As mentioned above, all previous leaks seem to have been more or less about the money. There are also more books. Meanwhile, the dimensions look a little closer to Oppo’s recent foldable, or Microsoft’s Surface Duo of yesteryear.

Of course, Google has been laying the groundwork for its entry into space for several years. The company works closely with Samsung to create a version of Android that scales to fit the foldable form factor. The days of foldables as fringe devices seem to be over, as evidenced at this year’s Mobile World Congress. The list of major device makers without foldable devices is decreasing month by month.

The design language is consistent with the rest of the Pixel device line, including the familiar camera bar that houses multiple rarity lenses. There are no visible internal cameras.

The front facing screen also looks bigger but we thought it was hard to tell how close it was edge to edge given the video shows a dark clock face probably by design There appears to be a visible crease on the inside of the screen, which showcases Android’s familiar Material UI design language. It has power and volume buttons on the metal edge, and a speaker grill on top. You can’t really see the bottom, but it’s safe to say that you’re using USB-C here. Overall, the device looks very thin. This is especially important for foldable devices.

Google India also recently confirmed a May 11th release date for Budget 7A. We also expect more information about the Pixel Tablet, which was officially unveiled at last year’s event. So, are there any I/O surprises? Maybe. However, that is becoming less likely with the Pixel line by the day. The event is sure to start on May 10th at 10am PT.

