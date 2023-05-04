White House Announces Steps to ‘Responsible’ AI Innovation





The federal government will invest $500 million in 25 national artificial intelligence labs to support responsible innovation that advances the public good, according to a plan released by the White House on Thursday.

The White House announced a new artificial intelligence initiative meant to support “responsible innovation that advances the public interest,” President Kamala Harris said Thursday of four leading AI model developers. He met with top management and discussed collaborating and securing public AI models from major technology companies, which will undergo public evaluation at DEF CON 31, the world’s largest hacker convention, later this year.

Federal Government to Fund Seven New Artificial Intelligence Research Centers as Part of Biden Harris Administration’s Plan to Promote Responsible American Innovation in Artificial Intelligence with Goal of Protecting Individual Rights and Safety Invest $140 million for The White House Office of Management and Budget will also soon issue policy guidance on the federal government’s use of AI, White House officials told reporters for background.

As with all technology, we know there are serious risks. As President Biden stressed, to reap the benefits of AI, we need to start by mitigating the risks of AI, White House officials told reporters in the background. Doing so will provide a basis for effectively responding to more powerful future technologies, officials said.

These national laboratories are tasked with fostering responsible innovation, building the nation’s R&D infrastructure, and supporting a diverse AI workforce.

Responsibility for risk mitigation will be shared between government directives and the tech innovators building AI products, officials said.

So, Vice President Kamala Harris met Thursday with the CEOs of four American companies that are leading the field in AI development. Alphabet, the parent company of Google. AI developer Anthropic rooted in AI safety. ChatGPT developer OpenAI. and Microsoft.

“Technological advances have always presented opportunities and risks, and generative AI is no exception,” Harris said in a post-conference statement. While it has the potential to improve our lives and tackle some of society’s greatest challenges, AI can also dramatically increase threats to safety and security, violating civil rights and privacy. It undermines public trust and faith in democracy.”

The vice president called the challenges posed by technological advances “complicated,” and as California’s Attorney General, he defended cases related to investigations into online fraud, data breaches, harassment, and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Senate election. I remember working on

“Throughout this work, it was clear that technological advances, including the challenges posed by AI, are complex,” she writes. “Governments, the private sector, and the rest of society must work together to address these challenges. We are committed to doing our part, including promoting new regulations and supporting new legislation.”

“As I shared today with the CEOs of the companies at the forefront of AI innovation in America, the private sector has an ethical, moral and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its products,” he said. Harris concluded. “And all businesses must comply with existing laws to protect the American public. I look forward to following through and following up in the coming weeks.”

According to officials, the debate highlights the importance of the role of technologists in mitigating risk while also bringing companies together to empower the public so that everyone can benefit from AI innovation. aims to protect the

Officials said they believe these companies have an important responsibility, and many have spoken out about it. Part of what we want to do is make sure we talk about how they will achieve these pledges.

Officials also allow leading AI developers including Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI and Stability AI to publicly evaluate their models at DEF CON 31, the world’s largest and longest running hacker convention. announced. .

The White House has made the future of AI a priority, releasing a blueprint for the AI ​​Bill of Rights last year.

That blueprint prioritizes algorithmic discrimination protection, data privacy, and human alternatives instead of using AI chatbots to solve problems.

While the Biden-Harris administration seeks to increase protections for its citizens, federal agencies are moving to implement several AI models and applications in their daily operations.

According to Government Executive, the Office of Human Resources, a news site focused primarily on federal employees and trends, is using chatbots to screen requests for help from federal employees and retirees. , are triaged. Tools to rewrite job descriptions.

