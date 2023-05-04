White House convenes top tech CEOs to tackle rise of AI





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive brief: The White House on Thursday convened a group of senior officials and tech industry executives to discuss the rise and ethical use of AI, the White House said. During the conference, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of fostering responsible, trustworthy and ethical innovation. The CEOs of Alphabet, Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI participated in discussions with Harris and other senior officials. The White House also announced a public evaluation of her AI system in line with responsible disclosure principles, with commitments from several leading AI companies including Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, Microsoft and NVIDIA. The evaluation will take place at DEFCON 31 in Las Vegas this summer. Dive Insight:

In a statement after the meeting, Harris said the Biden administration is committed to the safe adoption of innovation, including pushing potential new regulations and supporting new legislation.

“As I shared today with the CEOs of companies at the forefront of AI innovation in the United States, the private sector has an ethical, moral and legal responsibility to ensure product safety and security,” Harris said. said Mr. “And all businesses must comply with existing laws to protect the American public.”

The meeting between White House officials and the head of AI innovation is the latest sign of a move to regulate AI, as technology continues to evolve and its impact on work and life becomes more apparent.

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Rina Kern wrote an op-ed in The New York Times Calling calling for regulation of technology, citing its potential for social disruption.

“We are once again faced with a critical decision point: how to develop world-leading technology without accepting a race-to-the-bottom business model or monopolistic dominance that locks out higher quality products and the next big idea? Can it stay home?” Khan asked. “If we make the right policy choices, yes.”

Ethical concerns about the impact of generative AI have led some companies to enable new capabilities within their platforms. Last month, OpenAI allowed a user of ChatGPT’s public model to turn off chat history and export his ChatGPT data to better understand what information ChatGPT stores. The move eased the privacy concerns of Italian regulators, and Italy lifted its ban on the tool.

In March, more than 1,000 AI and technology professionals signed a letter asking AI Labs to suspend training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. This is an impetus to better understand potential risks before an application is further developed.

The White House announced that the National Science Foundation will receive $140 million in new funding to launch seven new national AI labs, alongside news of meetings between AI executives and government officials. bottom.

