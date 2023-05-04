El Salvador president removes tax on innovation





The President of El Salvador and Bitcoin proponent Nayib Bukele recently signed into law abolishing taxes on innovation in the country. The Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentives (ITMI) Act has revealed a wide range of areas where outright tax evasion applies.

Countries such as the U.S. government want to pay hefty taxes on technological innovations such as cryptocurrency mining, but this new law will go a long way toward attracting innovation-focused companies, allowing the country to can lead to development.

We have just signed INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING INCENTIVES ACT, a law that eliminates all taxes (income, property, capital gains and import duties) on the manufacturing of technological innovations, software and app programming, AI, computers and telecommunications hardware. pic.twitter.com/rZtGzPgVzW

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 4, 2023

El Salvador Drives Innovation Through Tax Evasion

Nayib Bukele uses his official Twitter handle to ensure taxation on property, income, capital gains, import duties, software and application programming, AI, computer and communication hardware manufacturing on May 4, 2023 He said he signed a new law. It will be removed completely from now on.

The ITMI signature law was underway by March 2023, when the President of El Salvador announced his intention to introduce a bill to protect innovative technological advances in the country.

In accordance with his wishes, a bill was introduced in parliament to abolish the tax on domestic innovation.

This newly signed law is just one of many initiatives the President of El Salvador has been pushing for the country’s technological growth and development.

In January 2023, a Forbes India report broke the news that El Salvador has established a legal framework and process for issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds, also known as “volcano bonds.”

El Salvador’s bitcoin-backed bonds will be promoted to pay off sovereign debt and fund the construction of a project called Bitcoin City to expand sustainable cryptocurrency mining efforts. Developed Bitcoin mining infrastructure.

A welcoming country for innovative technology and cryptocurrency mining companies?

The law signed today by Naive Bukele has the potential to boost El Salvador’s national growth and technological development, as well as the growth of manufacturing, technology and crypto companies operating in the country. Tax-exempt laws applicable to the aforementioned sectors give innovative companies abroad an incentive to move their operations to countries with aggressive tax laws.

Naive Bukele’s effort to build a Bitcoin city near the country’s Conchagua volcano will exponentially expand BTC mining activity by businesses. The energy required for mining comes directly from volcanoes that produce hydrothermal energy.

While the US recently proposed a 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining operations, El Salvador continues to drive a thriving innovation ecosystem.

BTC price is trading below the critical resistance zone on the daily chart timeframe. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Featured image of NRP, chart on TradingView.com

