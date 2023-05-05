Spending $670,000 on a Mattress? You Can at New Hstens Store in Dallas » Dallas Innovates





Paying $670,000 for a mattress? At the new Hstens store in Dallas, the 1,600-pound mattress, “meticulously handcrafted” in Sweden, features individually pocketed coils and is made of horsehair. Made from the top layer, cotton, wool, flax, and Swedish pine.

$670,000 Hstens Grand Vividus Mattress, Black Shadow. [Photo: Hstens]

If you like hiding money under your mattress, this probably isn’t for you.

Yes, we’re right around the corner from a mattress company that sells Sleepy’s Basic Foam Mattress for $129, allowing you to drop more than two-thirds of a million dollars on a mattress.

The new Hstens store on McKinney Avenue, just south of Knox Street, showcases the $670,000 Grand Vividus model, slightly elevated by a gleaming black plinth. “Meticulously handcrafted” in Sweden, his 1,600-pound mattress features individually pocketed coils and is made from top layers of horsehair, cotton, wool, flax, and Swedish pine. is made from

Bradley Belenco owns the store with MadaLuxe Group, Hstens’ US distributor. (He is also the managing director of his MadaLuxe home.)

People spend $50,000 on their cars, but what about their beds, where they spend a third of their lives? celebrities said they sleep on Hstens mattresses.

King-size Hstens beds start at $25,000, according to DMN. But if you get the blue and white check Malanga model, you’re missing something you get with every $670,000 Grand Vividus purchase.

On the Hstens website you can watch a video introducing the Grand Vividus.

