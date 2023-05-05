Kobiton named one of the most innovative technologies





ATLANTA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kobiton, a leader in Mobile Innovation at Speed, announces that it has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Tech Companies by the Georgia Tech Association (TAG) . TAG presented the Top 10 and Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies lists at this week’s Georgia Technology Summit.

Sponsored by Truist and Leapfrog Services, Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies, also known as the Top 40, recognizes Georgia-based technology companies of all sizes for their contributions to innovation and economic growth within Georgia’s technology sector. Recognize companies. Each year, the Top 40 are showcased as part of the program at the annual Georgia Technology Summit (GTS).

Founded in 2016, Kobiton was recognized by TAG for its successful mobile quality platform that leverages AI to accelerate the testing of mobile apps on real devices in the cloud or on-premises. The platform is used by mobile development teams of Fortune 500 companies in the banking, travel, transportation, gaming, entertainment, retail and hospitality industries to significantly shorten development and testing cycles.

Kobiton CTO Frank Moyer said: “Given the diversity of mobile hardware and software on the market, this is a very daunting task. It proves.”

Kobiton CEO Sean Barry said: With millions of mobile his apps and he 2 billion mobile phones produced every year, the market is huge. Our mission is, and will continue to be, the most advanced mobile excellence platform in the industry, with a relentless focus on delivering value.

The TAG Top 40 Committee was made up of respected technology leaders and investors. Judges selected winners based on their innovation, the market need for innovation, and how innovation would benefit Georgia’s technology economy.

About Georgia Technical Association (TAG)

TAG fosters innovation in Georgia’s tech community, inspires technology leaders, and fosters inclusion through four fundamental pillars: connect, empower, influence, and educate.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia and Savannah. TAG hosts over 100 events each year and serves as the umbrella organization for 20 professional associations.

TAG offers networking and educational programs. Tech in Georgia He praises leaders and businesses and advocates for legislation that strengthens the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) is focused on helping successful Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education initiatives.

For more information, please visit the TAG website (www.tagonline.org). For the TAG-Ed Collaborative, please visit www.tagedonline.org.

About Kobiton

Kobiton is a cloud-based mobile app testing platform that allows users to quickly run manual and automated tests against real Android and iOS devices. Easy to use, easily accessible from anywhere, and flexible, his Kobiton increases productivity while minimizing costs, so businesses can get their apps to market faster. For more information, please visit www.kobiton.com.

Contact: Kevin Wolf [email protected]

