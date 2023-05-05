ERI’s John Shegerian Shares Insights on Circular Economy and Tech Innovation at VerdeXchange 23 Conference





LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jon Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposal provider in the United States, announced in 2018 that Featured as a speaker on two panels at the VerdeXchange Annual Conference on May 11th. Omni his hotel in downtown Los Angeles this week.

First, Shegerian contributed to a panel discussion titled Circular Economy Solutions for the Waste and Recycling Market along with CalRecycle Director Rachel Wagoner. Yoshimi Yamamoto of Resonac Co., Ltd., who came from Japan to share the latest information on chemical recycling. The discussion was moderated by her Coby Skye, deputy director of Los Angeles County Public Works.

Shegerian was then featured as part of an e-waste technology panel with USC’s Brad Haydel and Elephantec’s Shinya Shimizu on stage. In a conversation moderated by former California Senator Robert Hertzberg, Shegerian and his fellow panelists shared stories and insights on the best and most innovative solutions to responsibly recycle e-waste. shared.

“It was a great honor and privilege to be on stage with the innovators and thought leaders at VerdeXchange this year,” said Shegerian. “VerdeXchange’s David Abel and his team have created a very important event to bring critical thought leadership to decision makers, investors and policy makers to share what experts know and We provide an opportunity to discuss best practices.Communication and education are essential when we have a problem – find a solution to protect our planet and work together to solve it. We would like to thank our longtime friends David and VerdeXchange for including such an important dialogue at our important event.

VerdeXchange Chairman and Founder David Abel said: “The VX audience heard his message, was impressed by ERI’s success, and completely resonated with his values.”

For 16 years, VerdeXchange’s annual cross-platform California conference has brought together seasoned clean and green technology entrepreneurs, energy and water companies, blue economy gurus, advanced automakers, software and hardware developers, and public policy makers. , as well as sourcers, innovative investors, and what is on the market, about to be on the market, and what is needed in the market to drive a global multi-trillion dollar green economy. Environmental Stewards are under the roof to

ERI is a fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposal provider and the largest hardware destruction company in the United States with a focus on cybersecurity. ERI is accredited to the highest level by all major environmental and data security monitoring organizations to manufacture, recycle and refurbish all types of electronic equipment in an environmentally responsible manner. The company is the first and only company in the industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all of its facilities nationwide, and the first company in security and data protection to achieve SOC 2 certification. ERI has the capacity to process more than 1 billion pounds of e-waste annually at nine certified locations in every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information on e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

