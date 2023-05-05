Google co-founder Larry Page subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein case





Google co-founder Larry Page.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

US Virgin Islands government subpoenas Google co-founder Larry Page for documents in civil lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase related to sex trafficking by longtime bank customer Jeffrey Epstein Attempts to file a letter have so far been unsuccessful.

The USVI formally asked Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jed Rakoff to allow the government to serve its subpoenas to Page through so-called alternative means after efforts to physically hand over the process server to him failed. .

Alternative services include mailing legal documents, publishing on public news sites, and emailing.

USVI attorneys said, “Larry Page, co-founder and co-owner of Alphabet Inc. (the parent company of Google LLC), has made a claim that Epstein may have referred to, or attempted to refer to, JP Morgan. I am an individual,” he said. in their court filings.

The subpoena to Page calls for “all documents” relating to communications between Page and JP Morgan regarding Epstein since 2002, and all documents between Page and Epstein relating to banks.

The USVI also requires Page to “all documents reflecting or relating to Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or Epstein’s involvement in the procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.” .

CNBC reached out to Page for comment.

The U.S. territory has previously worked with Page associates Google co-founder Sergey Brin, former Disney executive Michael Ovitz, Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Thomas Pritzker, and billionaire real estate investor. The subpoena also sought documents and other information about Epstein and JP Morgan.

Page and Brin are Alphabet’s largest individual shareholders.

CNBC Politics

Read more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Elsewhere in Thursday’s filing, the Virgin Islands said its investigation found JP Morgan out of deposits made by Epstein and entities he controlled, and “in exchange for known facilitation, Epstein and his collusion.” It has become clear that it has “financially benefited” from the business opportunities referred to JP Morgan by an individual. Epstein’s tacit participation in the sex trafficking business. ”

The USVI issued a subpoena to Page on April 11, according to the filing, “to obtain Larry Page’s address, including by hiring a research firm to search public records databases for possible addresses.” made a sincere attempt to

“Our process server attempted service at the address identified by the research firm and discovered that the address was not valid for Mr. Page,” the filing said.

After serving as CEO of Google, Page served as CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, from 2015 to 2019. He remains a board member of Alphabet.

The U.S. Virgin Islands and a woman who claims she was sexually abused by Epstein have separately sued JP Morgan, alleging the bank complicit in the sex trafficking of multiple women.

Epstein has had millions of dollars in deposits with JP Morgan for years and uses the money from those accounts to pay for his residence on private islands in U.S. territory and elsewhere. Made travel easier for women.

JPMorgan, whose CEO Jamie Dimon is due to be fired at the end of May, has denied wrongdoing.

Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan prison cell in August 2019, and a month later he was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges. He previously pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from an underage girl in Florida in 2008.

JP Morgan didn’t cut ties with Epstein until 2013.

Over the years, Epstein has been friends with many rich and famous people, including Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/04/google-co-founder-larry-page-can-get-jeffrey-epstein-case-service.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos