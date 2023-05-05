Local experts give tips on how to innovate successfully





Co-Founder, Irvines Tech Week

Melinda Kim is an entrepreneur who co-hosted a successful Tech Week in Irvine in March. The event brought together hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs to engage, learn, network and move ideas forward with the city’s vibrant startup her community. Kim is also Executive Director of his PeopleSpace, a non-profit tech hub that publishes its own subscription newsletter on LinkedIn.

Tip: Be careful not to spend too much time researching. We are ready, but we need to start as soon as possible.

Nurturing future entrepreneurs

UCI’s Chief Innovation Officer, Errol Arkilic, works closely with University Lab Partners, the largest of Irvine’s 15 incubators and accelerators, to provide office space and other essential resources to local innovators. increase. He also works with the administrator of the $600 million university research budget, where he sows the seeds of numerous new ventures in his science of technology and life.

Tip: An innovation-driven journey focuses on the value created. Stick to how you present it in a way that makes your customers want more.

angel flying so high

Orange County hosts a growing community of angel investors who provide seed money to early-stage businesses in exchange for equity. A serial entrepreneur and risk-taker as a skydiver, Lisa Walker presides over the county chapter of Tech Coast Angels, one of her largest networks of angels in the country.

Tip: Make sure your products are unique and have a large enough market for reasonable returns. There are a lot of good ideas out there that could bring in good income for founders, but aren’t a good fit for us.

Supporting the acceleration of local startups

Bill Carpou heads Octane, the star of Irvine’s many accelerators, which now has 65 startups under its wing and is committed to creating more than 55,000 jobs across Southern California by 2030. increase.

Tip: Practice your storytelling skills about your company. Don’t bother trying to be an entrepreneur if you can’t or can’t go out in public and don’t know how to discuss your product or service.

Dedicated Mentors for Innovators

After finding success on Wall Street and Silicon Valley, Scott Fox is now focused on supporting OC innovators. In 2018 Fox launched his OC Startup Council. The OC Startup Council maintains directories, maps and event listings for startups and their supporting services. He also hosts monthly Masterminds Startup Accelerator workshops, offering free advice to anyone with startup-related questions.

Tip: Early-stage company founders need to build relationships. Before asking investors to check, you have to join the ecosystem.

