



We are excited to announce the 2023 Google Summer of Code (GSoC) contributors. Over the past few weeks, 171 mentor organizations have read applications, discussed with applicants, and made the difficult decision to select GSoC contributors. teaching this summer.

Notable results from this year’s application period:

43,765 applicants from 160 countries 7,723 proposals submitted 967 GSoC contributors from 65 countries accepted Over 2,400 leaders and organizational managers

Over the next few weeks, GSoC 2023 contributors will actively participate in the new open source community and familiarize themselves with the organization. The mentor guides her GSoC contributors through the documents and processes used by the community to help plan summer milestones and projects. This community bonding period will help GSoC contributors familiarize themselves with the language and tools necessary for a successful project. Coding started on his May 29th and most people finish on his September 5th, but a GSoC contributor said he asked for a longer coding period for the second year in a row, and instead he said he would start on the 11th. The project can be finished by the middle of the month.

We would like to thank the thousands of applicants who took the time to reach out to our mentoring organizations and submit their proposals. Through the experience of asking questions, researching, and writing suggestions, we hope you’ll learn more about open source and find communities you want to contribute to outside of the Google Summer of Code. We always say that communication is key. Staying connected with our community and getting in touch with other organizations is a great way to set ourselves up for future opportunities. The open source community is always looking for new and enthusiastic contributors with fresh ideas. Join an open source community or start your own open source project.

There are several program changes in this 19th year of GSoC, and we are excited to see how GSoC Contributors and Mentor Organizations take advantage of these adjustments. Thank you to all the mentors and organization admins who make this program so special.

GSoC Contributors — Enjoy this summer and keep learning! Mentors and community members have combined decades, if not hundreds, of years of experience. Share their knowledge with you and help you become a great open source contributor!

Perry Burnham, Associate Program Manager, Google Open Source Program Office

