



Cult dad rockers Pixies have apologized to Google Pixel owners for repeatedly turning off their smartphone alarms in the morning when they were supposedly doing something important.

This may sound like a bunch of disfigured fifties standing over Sleeping Beauty and nevertheless dozing off the wake-up call, but the reality is, surprisingly, it’s not a coincidence. If not, it’s a little more mundane.

Posting on a subreddit dedicated to Google’s flagship smartphones, user “asevarte” explained their predicament:

Anyone who knows what’s going on here must have both an enduring love of late ’80s/early ’90s alternative rock and a deep understanding of the Pixel’s capabilities.

Voila, the author’s alarm starts a Spotify playlist. And if you’re unfamiliar with this song, which appeared on the debut album Surfer Rosa, an absolute smasher, you heard it as part of the Fight Club soundtrack. there will be

What’s unique about this example track, aside from the iconic lead guitar part, is that it begins with “Ooooohhh- STOP!” It’s probably the result of some minor recording mishaps the band decided to leave before the actual song started.

The infinite wisdom of Google has made it unnecessary to say “Hey Google!” Assistant on Pixel 6 clearly didn’t explain Black Francis barking commands before silencing or snoozing her alarm.

“My Pixel heard ‘stop’ and turned off the alarm. It’s a shuffle playlist, so it only pops up occasionally, so it’s not like I wake up every morning,” a Redditor reported.

Android Police and comments on the post confirmed the issue, but as elite iPhone enthusiasts I have to take their word for it. Funny thing is that many people in this thread complained about not being able to get their voice to work, but that’s Android for you.

Black Francis aka Frank Black aka Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV was probably Googling himself when he came across this issue, so the Pixies Twitter account said:

Speaking of Google… the web giant teased the world today with a short video of the foldable Pixel smartphone due to be unveiled at Google I/O on May 10.

