Google updates guidance on cross-domain Canonicals





Google has updated its guidance on cross-domain Canonicals for co-delivered content. However, the syndicated news guidance remains the same.

cross-domain normalization

The canonical link element tells search engines that the web page should not be considered the original source of the content, that it should be considered a duplicate page, and that the link to the page should be considered by Google to be that page. It’s a way of telling. Original (canonical page).

A cross-domain canonical is when a duplicate page appears on a completely different website (domain).

Google updated its guidance on crawling and indexing on Tuesday, May 2, 2022 to remove guidance on cross-domain normalization.

However, that change was confusing as it seemed to indicate a change in how cross-domain regular expressions were used, but there was no explicit statement to confirm that there was a change .

I reached out to a Google representative on Tuesday to ask if cross-domain canonicals are no longer supported.

They said they’d get back to us on Wednesday for clarification, but they’ve updated the documentation in question in the meantime.

That said, Google still hosts old and contradictory guidance…clear as mud?

Guidance for crawling and indexing Google Updates

There are two changes to the guidance on how to use cross-domain canonicals for syndicated content that is not news content.

Change #1 – Removal of Guidance

The first change was to crawling and indexing guidance to avoid duplicate content.

Google has updated its crawling and indexing guidance to remove the recommendation to use cross-domain canonical.

This is what was removed:

“Why specify canonical URLs…To manage syndicated content. When syndicating content for publication on other domains, you may want to display certain URLs in search results.”

Change #2 – Added Guidance

The second change is the addition of new guidance to our page on fixing genuine issues.

The new guidance specifically recommends against using cross-domain canonical for syndicated content.

Here is the new guidance.

“Canonical link elements are not recommended for those wishing to avoid duplication by syndication partners, as syndicated content pages are often very different.

The most effective solution is for partners to block content indexing.

For more information, see Avoid duplicate articles in Google News. It also has advice on blocking syndicated content from Google Search. ”

Cross-domain canonical for syndicated news content

The above changes do not affect how syndicated content is handled by the Google News crawling and indexing system.

Google continues to encourage news publishers syndicating news content to continue to use cross-domain canonical as specified in existing guidance that has not changed.

Guidance for news publishers explains how to avoid duplicate articles on Google News.

There are two ways to handle syndicated content that is news: 1. News content syndicated within your site or network

“There are several ways that news sites can help Google News find the original version of a news article.

Using the rel=”canonical” tag If you want to publish the same article on multiple pages within your site or network of sites, you can use the rel=”canonical” tag.

2. News content syndicated to third-party sites

Publishers who syndicate news content to third parties should use the “noindex” meta robot tag directive on their syndication partners to prevent Googlebot-News from crawling and indexing syndicated content published on third party websites. must be

The original source of your news content should be the only content that Googlebot-News crawls and indexes.

This is the noindex meta robot directive to use.

The above noindex meta tag should only be used on third party news sites where content is republished. Do not use on news sites with original content.

This is official guidance.

“Do not allow Googlebot-News. If you syndicate articles to other news sites, ensure that only the original version of the article appears on Google News.

To do this, syndication partners must use the robots meta tag to prevent Google News from indexing the original article version. ”

Additional guidance on using cross-domain Canonicals

We have more information.

Google published guidance in December 2009 advising the use of cross-domain regular expressions in syndicated content and product descriptions.

Guidance in Q&A format:

“I’m providing content/product descriptions for syndication. Should publishers use rel=”canonical”?

I’ll leave this up to you and your site operator. If the content is similar enough, it may make sense to use rel=”canonical” if both parties agree. ”

Presumably, the above guidance has been superseded by new guidance on non-news content on legitimate troubleshooting web pages.

“The canonical link element is not recommended for those who want to avoid duplication by syndication partners, as the pages are often very different. The most effective solution is to block the partners from indexing the content.”

Read Google’s new guidance on normalizing syndicated content

Fixed canonicalization issue – syndicated content

Avoid duplicate articles in Google News

