Google employees compare Sundar Pichai to ‘Shrek’ villain after layoff CEO’s $226 million payday: report





Google employees are reportedly complaining about CEO Sundar Pichai’s hefty salary. Amid a wave of 12,000 layoffs and reductions in office perks, some have compared the tech mogul to the arrogant villain of “Shrek.”

According to CNBC, Pichai’s windfall of $226 million last year sparked a wave of criticism after it was made public on the search giant’s internal messaging system.

One popular meme portrays Pichai as a vertically defying Lord Farquaad (a ruthless ruler of Duroc who tries to steal Fiona from the Green Ogre) and includes a quote from the animated movie character. is. I am happy to make it.

According to CNBC, Sundar reportedly took $226 million while laying off 12,000 Google employees, cutting benefits, and destroying morale and culture.

In another post, Google CFO Ruth Porat sent an internal memo in March calling for the company to scrap some of its famous microkitchens and reduce spending on company-provided equipment such as personal kitchens. sent an internal memo detailing the company’s drastic cost-cutting drive, including reducing Laptop.

Ruth’s cost savings reportedly apply to everyone except hard-working VPSs and CEOs.

One meme mockingly compared Sundar Pichai to Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

Other criticism reportedly centered on Google’s announcement last week that its board approved a $70 billion share buyback, despite moves to cut budget costs.

Google declined to comment.

Last month, Google revealed that Pichai, 50, has earned $226 million in total earnings in 2022. His salary is more than 800 times his salary for the median Google employee, up from his $6.3 million in 2021 earnings.

At the end of 2022, Google gave Pichai a triennial stock award worth $210 million. This bounty is tied to company performance and time-based equity. The company increased its performance-based credit percentage from 43% to 60% of payouts.

Sundar Pichai earned $226 million last year.Getty Images for Vox Media

The $210 million triennial stock award was worth approximately 23% less than the package Pichai received three years ago.

In January, Google laid off about 12,000 employees, about 6% of its total workforce, as part of company-wide austerity measures.

Google laid off 12,000 employees earlier this year.Getty Images

At the time, Pichai said he took full responsibility for the cuts, which he said were necessary to enable Google to weather a deteriorating economic climate and invest in artificial intelligence technology.

The latest discord emerged as Google dealt with the aftermath of its layoffs. Workers in New York, California, London and elsewhere have protested the company’s handling of layoffs.

