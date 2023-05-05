Two Android 14 features we hope Google will announce next week





Next week, during the opening keynote of Google I/O, Google executives will announce all kinds of new initiatives. Probably hardware and, of course, software. One of Google’s major software announcements at its Annual Developer Conference each year details the new features and capabilities that will be included in Android’s next major update.

This year, that means we should get a full walkthrough of Android 14 and all consumer features, as well as some developer-focused changes.

For clarity, Android 14 is already available through Google’s beta program. So, while we know there will be some changes when it comes to Material You’s design and privacy improvements, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything too exciting about the Android 14 update at this point.

That will definitely change next week.

And Google adding Widget Stacks (yes, like iOS does) or App Cloning from Developer Options to the main[設定]I want to go to the page, but the list of features I want is actually Android. very short.

1. Entire Device Backup and Restore Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

About an hour ago, I factory reset my Pixel 7 to test the current state of Android’s backup system. I signed in to my phone and chose to restore from a backup of my Pixel 7 stored on Google’s servers.

It probably took me about 20 minutes to download all the apps in my backup and restore some of my Messages app text conversations and device settings.

However, adding widgets and app shortcuts to your home screen, signing in and configuring over 100 third-party apps, and completing the setup process will require at least an additional hour or two. yeah. Find the original file of your current wallpaper.

For what it’s worth, Google One claims to back up the device’s current wallpaper. However, my experience did not match that.

In defense, Google has improved Android device backups over the last few years. Currently, when you log into your Google account on your Android device, the following will be backed up to Google One:

App data Call history Contact settings SMS messages Photos and videos MMS messages

It sounds like a lot of information is backed up, but as I’ve experienced, there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to restoring apps and home screen settings. We spent a lot of time optimizing the screen and putting app icons and widgets in just the right places.

But every time you set up a new Android device, you have to start the process all over again.

If you are using popular launcher apps such as Nova or Action Launcher, you can backup and restore your home screen, but far from knowing that launcher apps exist, everyone uses launcher apps is not used.

Samsung’s backup solution includes a home screen layout, but you’ll need to keep upgrading your Samsung device to use it.

What if you want to switch from your Galaxy S20 to OnePlus, Motorola, or Google’s Pixel smartphone? Well, you’re starting fresh.

A standardized way to create a complete backup of your device, including app settings and preferences, home screen layout, etc., is very important.

2. Build Bard into Android Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Instead of putting a Google search bar on the home screen of every Android device, put a text field where you can start a conversation with Bard.

We recognize that AI chatbots are still in their early days, and we admit we haven’t fully embraced the idea of ​​relying on artificial intelligence for our daily tasks, but perhaps it will become more accessible and the Android operating system will Deep integration into . Enough to convince you to use it more often.

Here is what I am drawing. Even though Bard replaces the search bar, you can still use the chatbot to search for random queries like you normally would, but instead of displaying a list of results and sorting them, Bard provides additional information and context. To do.

For example, I recently asked ChatGPT to explain why the Federal Reserve raised or lowered interest rates when I was five years old (ELI5) and what effect either decision would have on the economy. I made a request to

I first tried searching on Google, but was overwhelmed by sorting through the results to find a clear explanation without lots of superfluous sections on the economy and recession.

In the future, we hope Google will replace it entirely or give Android owners the option to use Bard instead of Google Assistant. Talking to the Google Assistant isn’t something I want to do, except to ask it to create timers and possibly control lights. However, if I could have a conversation with Bard who could learn something from conversations instead of search result cards, I’d be all for it.

what about you? I have a hobby. What would you like Google to add to Android 14? Let us know in the comments below.

