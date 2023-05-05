



Ten minutes before I met Geoffrey Hinton, the godfather of AI, the New York Times announced he was leaving Google. Having worked on artificial intelligence for decades, Hinton now believes it could wipe out humanity. It’s like aliens landed on our planet and they speak so good English that we still don’t realize it. I said to

It is believed that the genie is already out of the bottle

Hinton, 75, revolutionized AI not once, but twice. First in his work on neural networks, his architecture of computers that closely resemble the structure of the brain, and then in so-called deep his learning, which enables AI to refine and extract patterns and concepts from vast amounts of data. bottom. amount of data. He continued to use neural networks in the 1970s and into his 1980s, when the industry had largely abandoned them. In 1986, he designed the first chatbot called Language Prediction Model. Decades later, in 2012, he developed the deep learning AI that is the intellectual foundation of ChatGPT.

Hinton comes from a family of mathematicians and scientists (his grandfather was George Boole, who formulated Boolean algebra and laid the foundation for the entire digital age). He’s complained about his AI in the past, but only about its application, not the basics. He hated the development of autonomous weapons and quit his job in the United States because the State Department was funding his AI. He also worries about AI’s ability to help bad actors like Vladimir Putin pump out fake news. Before wiping out humanity, he says, I always ignored existential threats.

what changed? Google has a big language model called Palm, which could explain why jokes are funny. It shocked me. I have come to the conclusion that this could be a much better form of intelligence. If so, it replaces us.

How likely is it that billions of people will be wiped out by AI? I ask him for details. I will try to summarize in a very sloppy way what the French philosopher Blaise Pascal said. [i.e. AI killing humanity or not] If you have little understanding of what is going on, you should say 50%.

The next landmark in AI is artificial general intelligence (AGI). An AI that is at least as capable as a human thinker. It’s the first time in human history, he says, that it’s been on the brink of developing something smarter than us. Not as good, but you get there. And many think that they will soon be smarter than us. Not 100 years later, not 50 years later, maybe 20 years later, 5 years later. When biological intelligence is replaced by digital intelligence, it may be about to reach a new stage in evolution.

Hinton, winner of the 2018 Turing Award (often called the Nobel Prize of computing), asked me to think about when the more intelligent is controlled by the more intelligent. some embarrassing uh he help me. Teres Covid. The virus is not very intelligent. It just messes us up instead of making decisions about what should happen. I am not in charge.

The only example I know of of a highly intelligent being controlled by a less intelligent one is a mother and baby. But mothers are wired so that they can’t stand their babies crying. Also, she cares a lot about her baby’s welfare. There is not much difference in intelligence. These things will be much more intelligent than we are.

With tech giants (Microsoft, Google, etc.) smashing it to become the top dog in the space, Hinton says the genie is believed to be already out of the bottle.

Yet he defends Google (he sold the company to the tech giant for $44 million in 2012 and opened Google’s AI lab in Toronto) and accuses Microsoft of waging market wars. Google has been leading in AI for years. Google acted very responsibly by not releasing chatbots. It had them a long time ago, but you can only do it if you’re the leader.As soon as OpenAI gave ChatGPT to Microsoft, which funded the computing it needed, Google I had to bring these things out into the world. I had no choice.

Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist at OpenAI, is a former Hintons student. I talk to him regularly, says Hinton. he’s pretty worried But he doesn’t think that stopping OpenAI’s research will solve the problem.

Hinton is also pessimistic about whether the brakes can be put on because of the competition between the US and China. If they pause in the West, China will not pause. A race is taking place.

Does Hinton regret his life’s work? If I didn’t do it, there’s a standard excuse someone else would have, he says. rice field. The risks were far ahead and uncertain. The decision to work on it may have turned out to be regrettable, but it was a wise decision at the time.

His reasons for leaving Google are complicated. i he is 75 years old And I find it getting harder and harder to do technical work. Another reason is that we really want to tell the public how responsible Google has been. I want to say good things about Google. The third reason is that even if he doesn’t tell me what to say and what not to say on Google, if I work for an organization that is aware of self-censorship, self-censorship is inevitable. Because there is So I don’t want to be bound by it. I just want to be able to say what I believe.

At the heart of his Oppenheimer-style U-turn is the fear that the human brain isn’t as impressive as digital intelligence. Previously, it was always assumed that the brain was the best thing. What we were creating was a wimpy attempt to imitate the brain, in his 49 out of his 50 years that I worked on it, I believed the brain was superior .

The human brain operates on very low power, he explains. About 30 watts and about 100 trillion connections. He says trying to learn from someone is a time consuming and painful task.

Digital intelligence requires more energy, but is shared across networks. You can have thousands of agents if you create them correctly. When one agent learns something, all other agents instantly recognize it. Agents can process far more data than we can and see all sorts of things we’ve never seen before.

My thoughts on this are: If you go to a doctor with a rare condition, you’re lucky if they’ve seen one case before. Imagine being examined by a So, he says, the use of AI in medicine and other fields will yield great results in the short term. Wherever humans use intelligence, it is useful. He then adds with a smile: That would help, especially when it’s not as sharp an intellect as Law.

How exactly does Hinton think this digital intelligence could harm humanity? [AI] You have the power not only to answer questions, but to take action in the world. So a tiny bit of that power is the ability to connect to the internet and look things up on the internet, something that chatbots didn’t originally have. Now imagine that you can tell your home robot what to do and it can do something. That home robot will be much smarter than you. Do you have the confidence to keep doing what you said? I don’t know the answer. It’s like a wizard’s apprentice.

One of Hinton’s major concerns is that as AI advances, it will develop sub-goals that work more efficiently to achieve its primary goal, but that these sub-goals are not necessarily aligned with human objectives. not necessarily, making them vulnerable to AI manipulation.

When you see a baby sitting in a high chair, the mother gives him a spoon to feed himself. And what will he do first? He dropped it on the floor and his mother picked it up. He sees her mother and drops it again.

Baby is trying to control his mother. There’s a good reason why the more control you have, the easier it is to achieve other goals. In general, having power is a good thing. Because you can accomplish other things. Inevitably, people give these systems the ability to create subgoals. Because that’s how the system is made efficient. One secondary goal they quickly derive is to gain more power.

Even if AI manipulates us to set more efficient subgoals, will they necessarily need more power? Here’s where evolution comes into play, according to Hinton. A basic principle of evolution is that if from a species he gets two variants, the one that produces the more viable offspring wins. You will have to replace the other. It turns out to work very fast with viruses like Omicron. The virus with the highest infection rate wins. But that applies to all species. That’s how evolution works. The one that can produce more viable offspring wins.

One of the sub-goals that the system derives is to get more power.

Now imagine there are several different AGIs. Which one wins!? The one that generates more copies of itself. My concern is that if AGI gets the idea that it needs to generate a bunch of copies of itself, the one that’s best at it will wipe out the others. . It’s not clear if being kind to humans helps you generate more copies of yourself, and I don’t see why you shouldn’t evolve in AGI.

What’s worse for us is that these machines don’t die. It doesn’t matter if one of those digital computers fails. you have not lost your knowledge. Also, if knowledge is recorded on a storage medium, it can be downloaded live to another digital computer as soon as it is available.

But can’t we stop them by unplugging the dangerous AI and running out of electricity? Hinton smiled at me and paraphrased Hal’s words in 2001: A Space Odyssey. I’m sorry Dave. I cannot answer that question.

