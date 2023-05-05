Google I/O 2023: How to Watch, Pixel Fold Reveal, Pixel Tablets, and What to Expect





This year’s Google I/O could prove important for the search giant, with strong AI competition from Microsoft and ChatGPT.

As Google gears up for its I/O event this month, the company is still catching up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. OpenAI overtook Google by releasing AI-powered chatbots to the market late last year. Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT, has proven mediocre by comparison. At Google’s recent earnings call, investors asked a lot of questions about AI. And Bing’s revamped AI search piggybacked on ChatGPT is giving Google competition in the internet search business, with Bing growing nearly 16% of his.

Google will likely spend a lot of time developing its own AI, but it looks like it will also spend time on new products like its first foldable phone and updates to its Pixel tablet.

Here’s everything you can expect at Google I/O 2023.

When is Google I/O 2023?

This year’s Google I/O will take place on May 10th, with keynotes starting at 10am PT. Anyone interested in participating in the live stream must register on the Google I/O website.

Is Google I/O face-to-face?

This year’s I/O will be attended by members of the press for the first time since 2019. CNET reports the latest developments locally. Unfortunately, it is not open to the public.

Expecting a lot of AI

Sundar Pichai talks about PaLM at Google I/O 2022

Screenshot/Google

Last year’s Google I/O focused on the company’s AI development. CEO Sundar Pichai said the model can summarize meetings and large amounts of text, while also understanding jokes. However, none of these products are available to the public. Also, after one of his former Googlers started saying that the company’s AI chatbot had become sentient, Google offered the public and the press the chance to talk to this AI chatbot. Naturally, he was hesitant to give.

However, ChatGPT came out late last year. OpenAI was able to do what Google couldn’t: publish an AI chatbot for free. It wasn’t beyond Google’s ability to do so. Rather, Google felt it was irresponsible to do so. This comes after Google fired his head of AI ethics in late 2020 and early 2021, and after months of turmoil, he finally reformed his AI team. Did. It’s also worth noting that AI chatbots could threaten Google’s core ad-driven search business model.

However, there are some issues with these AI products that need to be addressed. Chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT work by extracting from the vast datasets of human-written text available online. The problem is that humans have certain biases and chatbots can rely on those biases. Also, chatbots are akin to autocorrecting on steroids, so it’s not about getting the facts right, it’s about getting the words right next. This can lead to “hallucinations”, situations in which the chatbot confidently presents an inaccurate response. Earlier this year, Microsoft took over Bing’s chat after his AI chatbot told his New York Times reporter, Kevin Roose, that he should break up with his wife because he loved him. I limited him to 5 replies to keep things from getting too crazy.

Given Google’s failed launch of Bard and its stock price plummeted, and Samsung may be considering switching to Bing on its phones (presumably due to Bing’s integration with ChatGPT) , Pichai and Co. use their stage presence to impress.

The New York Times reported that Google is actively working on an AI-powered search engine, codenamed Magi. I haven’t been able to independently verify this, but I don’t know if Google reveals or hints at Magi. there is.

Either way, expect multiple new AI products announced and all the ways Google feels its AI engine outperforms its competitors.

Time to deploy Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold in rendered format.

front page tech

After years of rumors, at this year’s I/O, Android fans will finally get to see a true Google-made Pixel foldable device.

When it comes to hardware, Google rarely hesitates to announce its latest offerings early. On his May 4th, the unofficial Star Wars holiday, Google posted a short video online via tweet with the hashtag #PixelFold. His Twitter account for Made by Google tweeted, “May the Fold Be With You.”

The video shows the sleek, relatively thin foldable device floating in the air. When unfolded, it has a more squat design that sets it apart from the elongated aesthetic of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It looks close to the Oppo Find N. That means that when closed, it’s a more conventional smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio, not the long bar shape of the closed Z Fold 4. Also, when you open it, it’s more square than rectangular. The inner display bezels look thicker than Samsung’s foldable.

According to rumors reported by Front Page Tech, the Pixel Fold will only come in either Obsidian (black) or Chalk (white). It’s also reportedly approaching the $1,800 range and will be released on June 27th.

Hopefully the rumors that the Pixel Fold will use a much older camera system, like the one seen in the Pixel 5 in 2020, aren’t true, according to 9to5Google. Currently he has a pixel 7 pro excellent, almost considering he has a DSLR level camera, in 2023 he’s using a 3 year old camera and he’s a $1,000+ smartphone Buying will definitely be a disappointment.

Pixel 7A and Pixel tablet

A Google Pixel tablet on a shelf.

Screenshot/CNET

Google usually takes its time at I/O to announce cheaper versions of last year’s premium Pixel devices. Rumor has it that the Pixel 7A will be announced at I/O. It will reportedly cost $50 more than last year’s Pixel 6A, which was $499. Considering the stock Pixel 7 is available for $599, the A-series may be getting too close to the price if the rumors turn out to be true.

At that point, you might be better off waiting for a Pixel 7 sale or price drop, or buying a used one in very good condition.

Either way, expect a gradual upgrade across the board for the Pixel 7A. Like other A-series devices, it will likely feature the same Tensor chip that powers the flagship, along with improved cameras, screens, and builds.

Google may reveal more about the Pixel Tablet as well. The company has already said it’s coming later this year, with the dock sold separately, possibly for $129 on a recent Amazon listing, and doubles as a smart display. Google has ended software support for third-party smart displays, so some of you may feel you need to upgrade.

Android 14 and Pixel 8 teaser

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Andrew Rankson/CNET

Android 14 beta is currently available for Pixel devices, but expect Google to provide more details about the next version of the mobile operating system. and improve tablet compatibility. That’s good news, because the Android experience on the big screen feels like an afterthought.

Other than that, Google is already talking about satellite connectivity. You can also expect standard incremental improvements in speed, battery life, and usability.

Perhaps Google won’t end a presentation like it has in the past without giving fans a little glimpse of its next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8. Come to think of it, Google seems to have decided it’s better to tease it ahead of time than to deal with the whack-a-mole pre-release leak.

For more info, check out our list of upcoming Google products this year and how the Pixel Fold can save you money on foldable phones.

