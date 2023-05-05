History of technoskepticism





New technologies often seem to inspire a surge of enthusiasm and skepticism in equal measure. The Metaverse, inviting both advocates and deniers to express themselves, is just the latest. Of course, this is nothing new. It’s not the skepticism surrounding new technology, nor the concept of the metaverse itself.

Related insights

The idea of ​​virtual worlds dates back to the 1935 short story “The Glasses of Pygmalion” by Stanley Weinbaum. Also, since at least his 1950s, real-world use cases like the metaverse have been regularly explored through fiction. If you define the Metaverse as an immersive, highly interactive, always-on digital space, I first got excited about its potential in the early 1980s via Tron’s Fuzzy His bootleg VHS. Then, like many other tech enthusiasts, from 2003 to 2004 he spent a lot of time exploring his Second Life in his games online with a Snoopy-headed avatar.

Indeed, we have yet to identify a killer app that will drive mass adoption of something like the metaverse. The name of the platform has also changed. The “metaverse” is also known as the “spatial web,” “cyber reality,” “virtual world,” and “augmented reality” (or “XR”). It is very likely that it will change again. But that’s no reason to write the concept down. It’s been around for decades because it’s an interesting one steeped in so many possibilities.

There is another reason to be somewhat optimistic about the future of technological innovation. It’s the past.

History is littered with examples of world-changing innovations dismissed by the sharpest and most credible observers as meaningless, dangerous, funny, or all three before proving their critics wrong. I’m here. (George Gershwin wrote a great song about it.)

Rail Travel (1825): “The exaggeration of the locomotive’s steam-engine power . . . may be deluded for a while, but must end in humiliation for those involved.” —Quarterly Review

The Telephone (1878): “Americans need telephones, we don’t. We have many messenger boys.” —William Henry Preece, Chief Engineer of the British Post Office

The Light Bulb (1879): “Whoever is familiar with this subject [Thomas Edison’s experiments] It was trumpeted as a glorious success, as a conspicuous failure. —Henry Morton, President of Stevens Institute of Technology

AC Electricity (1889): “It’s a waste of time to mess with alternating current. Nobody uses it.” -Thomas Edison

Automobile (1899): “The ordinary horseless carriage is now a luxury item for the wealthy. Prices will probably fall in the future, but of course they will never be as commonly used as the bicycle. — Literary Digest

Airplane (1911): “Airplanes are interesting toys, but they have no military value.” —Field Marshal Ferdinand Foch, Supreme Allied Commander in World War I, 1918–20

Sounds in Film (1928): “People don’t want to talk about photography for long…. Talking doesn’t belong in photography.” —Joseph M. Schenk, President, United Artists

Nuclear (1932): [nuclear energy] will be available. -Albert Einstein

Television (1946): “Television can no longer maintain its acquired market after the first six months. People will quickly grow tired of staring at a plywood box every night.” —Daryl F. Zanuck, President of 20th Century Fox

Satellite Communications (1961): “There is virtually no possibility that communications space satellites will be used to provide better telephone, telegram, television, or radio service within the United States.” —TAM Craven, Federal Communications Commissioner meeting

Home Computers (1977): “There’s no reason you need a computer at home.” —Ken Olsen, founder of Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC)

Laptop Computers (1985): “Most of the time, portable computers are a dream machine for a few people. The real future of laptop computers will remain in specialized niche markets.” -New York・Times

The Internet (1998): “By about 2005, it will become clear that the impact of the Internet on the economy will be no greater than that of the fax machine.” —Paul Krugman, 2008 Nobel Laureate in Economics

The iPhone (2006): “People always ask when Apple will release a mobile phone. My answer is ‘Probably never.'” —David Pogue, Technology Editor, The New York Times

22:00 Hindsight

Why were so many people skeptical of a development that, in hindsight, proved to be a success?

One reason for this is that some technologies take time to mature and be widely adopted, relying on infrastructure development that doesn’t yet exist. The ancient Greeks invented the aeolipile steam engine some 1,700 years before Thomas Newcomen created what he considered useful for industrial work. It would be another 65 years for James Watt’s adaptation to usher in a true steam age, another quarter century for the first steam locomotive, and another quarter century for the first passenger service to become available. It took another 20 years. This time in his line, the metaverse is just beginning. Astute observers like author Matthew Ball, one of his analysts on the world’s leading metaverse, believe it will be decades before the idea reaches its full potential. Needless to say, I anticipate it will take several years.

First impressions matter

As humans, we suffer from tendencies that can skew our ability to objectively assess the possibilities of the unfamiliar. condition as Many people in business are familiar with the “it wasn’t invented here” syndrome and the status quo bias. After all, which giant in the industry would you like to imagine your own demise?

The most dangerous to new technologies are negative bias (focusing on negative information over positive information), congruence bias (overreliance on initial hypotheses), and confirmation bias (overreliance on information that justifies those hypotheses). a spiral of self-satisfied assumptions that our opinions are facts by prioritizing). These prejudices are exacerbated when promised breakthroughs take much longer than we would have liked.

Age may also be relevant. The late great Douglas Adams said in his posthumous collection “The Salmon of Doubt”:

1. Everything that is in the world when you are born is normal and normal and a natural part of the way the world works.

2. Anything invented between the ages of 15 and 35 is new, exciting, revolutionary, and possibly a career in that field.

3. Anything invented after the age of 35 is contrary to the order of nature.

The above whimsical collection of prophecies by often-famous spirits should fill us with equal parts schadenfreude and humility. When it comes to emerging technologies, all we can do is be curious and actively look for blind spots. Delve into use cases, business cases, and constraints. And we come to our own conclusions about the possible usefulness of these unfamiliar things.

However, we should strive to maintain a degree of self-awareness as we assess and evaluate new innovation potential. When faced with something unfamiliar, people tend to resort to heuristic approaches and instinctive reactions. In Phaedrus, let’s look at Plato’s account of his negative reaction to the discovery of letters. Some 2,400 years later, in 2008, the Atlantic ironically dismissed another new knowledge-sharing technology as equally harmful, for similar reasons. Headline: ‘Is Google fooling us?’

It’s easy (and, let’s be honest, it’s fun) to dismiss critics of innovations and new technologies as reactionary or unimaginative. However, sometimes it’s easy to subscribe to “trends” that seem nonsense and dismiss others as gullible.

Shared with: Topics: Emerging Technologies, Innovation, Metaverse, Psychology, Technology

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.strategy-business.com/article/A-brief-history-of-tech-skepticism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos