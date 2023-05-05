Learn more about the retail tech innovations that have won the grand prize in this international awards program





Newcomer to the awards, RetailTech Breakthrough, has announced the winners of its first program designed to honor outstanding retail technology companies, products and services around the world.

With over 1,200 nominations from 12 countries, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards Program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence and awareness platform for global innovation and leadership. Candidates were selected from a variety of categories, including digital displays, checkout automation, smart dressing rooms, inventory and warehouse technology, bots and chatbots, and fraud prevention.

Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of the Retail Tech Breakthrough Awards, said: Consumers already appreciate and expect technology-enhanced retail experiences both online and in-store. The innovative companies, products and services honored in the inaugural RetailTech Breakthrough Awards are helping retailers meet and exceed these expectations.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the excellence, creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the retail technology sector around the world. Winners are selected annually by a panel of industry experts who combine technical, business and investor expertise based on a variety of criteria.

Today, 87% of shoppers already prefer to shop in stores with touchless or robust self-checkout experiences, and 80% of brands worldwide use AI chatbots or will soon Vaughn said he plans to use it. We can only imagine what the next disruptive retail technology will look like tomorrow. We are excited to showcase the best and most innovative RetailTech innovators in 2023 and look forward to seeing what they achieve next. ”

The 2023 RetailTech Breakthrough Award winners are:

Store Operations Platform of the Year: Zipline Store Management Innovation of the Year: Trigo Total Store Management Solution Provider of the Year: Focal Systems Checkout Automation Self-Checkout Solution of the Year: shopreme Checkout Automation Platform of the Year: Standard AI Check Outautomation Solution Provider of the Year: Shopic Workforce Tools Worker Scheduling Solution of the Year: WorkJam Overall Worker Management Solution of the Year: YOOBIC Inventory and Warehouse Technology Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year: Pensa Systems Inventory Management Solution of the Year: Upshop POS and Payments RetailTech Payment Platform of the Year: Unlimited POS Solution of the Year: NewStore POS Innovation of the Year: Digibee Overall POS Solution Provider of the Year: Manhattan Active Point of Sale, Manhattan Associates Fraud Prevention Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: Intelligence Node Location Analytics Solution of the Year: Sheeva.ai Indoor Mapping Solution of the Year: Oriient Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Augmented Reality Shopping Solution of the Year: Qreal Augmented Reality Innovation of the Year: Royal Cyber ​​E-commerce E- commerce Solution of the Year commercetools Headless Commerce Solution of the Year: Netlify Ecommerce Innovation of the Year: BigCommerce Cymbio Visual Commerce Solution of the Year: Threekit Composable Commerce System Integrator of the Year: Orium Marketing Overall CRM Solution of the Year : Braze Customer Experience Returns Optimization Solution of the Year: ReturnLogic In-Store Experience Innovation of the Year: ELERA Commerce Platform, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Customer Experience Solution of the Year: Red Ant Post Purchase Experience Solution of the Year: Veho Customer of the Year Experience Solution: AfterShip Customer Loyalty Customer Loyalty Solution of the Year: Wink Customer Loyalty Solution Provider of the Year: Syte Data and Analytics Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Logiwa In-Store Analytics Solution: TruRating Leadership Offline/Online RetailTech Solutions of the Year The Year: Quivers IoT-based RetailTech Solution of the Year: Cooler Screens RetailTech Company CEO of the Year: Ali Asaria, Tulip Retail RetailTech Startup of the Year: TalkShopLive First Prize: Avassa Total Retail Tech Solution of the Year: Bambuser Total Retail Tech Company of the Year: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Product Experience Management Platform of the Year: Salsify

For a complete list of winners, visit the RetailTech Breakthroughs website online.

