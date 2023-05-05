Google partners with Winnipeg charity to provide free tech training





Google Canada has partnered with a Winnipeg-based nonprofit to provide free technical training to individuals facing employment barriers.

The tech giant today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity-focused career certificate program, which now lists 25,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in Canada, and the company expects increased labor market demand. doing.

ComIT is a Winnipeg charity that provides technical skills training to newcomers and marginalized communities. ComIT has offered his 500 Google Cyber ​​security Certificate scholarships to employees in its network and is committed to providing many more.

Google’s commitment is to continue to provide scholarships where needed,” said Pablo Listingart, Founder and CEO of ComIT. .”

This is not the first collaboration between Google and ComIT. Back in 2021, Google provided financial support to create the “Recording Futures” project. This is a free technical skills training program for indigenous communities. About 800 students will participate in this program, many of whom will have access to Google’s latest cybersecurity training.

“Our primary focus will be on bringing these tools to Indigenous communities across the country,” Listingart said.

ComIT also provides scholarships to other visible minority groups “so that they can help as many people as possible.”

ComIT takes a local level approach to helping people find jobs. The charity looks at job opportunities in a particular city, finds out what kinds of programming languages ​​and tech skills are in demand by businesses in that area, and helps students fill gaps in that workforce. Adjust the course so that

“It’s practical, and that’s what really matters,” says Monica Feist, CEO of the Winnipeg nonprofit Success Skill Center.

“People need to enter the workplace as soon as they come here,” she said.

Since 2017, ComIT has helped nearly 1200 graduates find employment in the Canadian technology sector. Listingart estimates that one-third of her alumni, or about 500, are from Winnipeg or Manitoba, and ComIT partners with many local medium- and large-sized tech companies.

One of them was Anton Shevchuk, a Ukrainian immigrant who heard about ComIT at a migrant employment workshop held at the Success Skills Centre.

Despite his background in computer science, Shevchuk found it difficult to break into Winnipeg’s tech job market. After taking a course in Javascript (he is one of the programming languages ​​used for app development) at ComIT, Shevchuk now works at SkipTheDishes.

“I don’t think I would be where I am today[without ComIT],” says Shevchuk.

“It was very helpful because it gave me an environment where I could communicate with immigrants and Canadians with work experience,” he said. I went to the interview.”

