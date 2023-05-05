How a thief breaks into your bank account from your iPhone





Spring, Texas Mobile payment apps are very popular. You can make payments at stores using only your mobile phone, but while it is convenient, it also entails risks. KPRC 2 Investigates has three ways to protect your money and reduce the risk of it being stolen by thieves.

Warning about having Apple Cash set up on your phone

If you have an iPhone, you may have set up Apple Pay. However, you may not be aware that your device also has something called Apple Cash. Apple Cash is a peer-to-peer money transfer service that does not include protection. And one spring woman who reached out to our team found it the hard way.

KPRC 2 investigates how a spring woman lost money from her bank account via Apple Cash on her device. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

Single mother Stormy Spurlock is saving up to buy a house. So you can imagine her anxiety when she woke up to multiple fraud alerts from Chase Bank.

Delta’s three deals are $977 each, Macy’s is over $500, and Best Buy is $1,000.

I’m crazy. Oh my god, my money is gone.

Spurlock got locked out of her online bank account, so I put her in the car and made an appointment with Chase. A bank employee quickly helped her Spurlock close the account and transfer her remaining money to a new account.

However, two large transfers of $2,000 and $1,000 were sent to her phone’s Apple account. And she was locked out of it. Spurlock called Apple from the bank.

Anything else, can you transfer the money to the bank? According to Mr. Spurlock, my account was permanently locked, so they declined.

The thieves were able to move Spurlocks’ money because Spurlocks set up Apple Pay with a debit card.

Apple Cash vs Apple Pay

If you have an iPhone, you should know that you have Apple Cash. Apple Cash is different from Apple Pay. Apple Cash is a peer-to-peer payment app like Venmo or Zelle, but even if you haven’t downloaded or set up Apple Cash, you may not realize it’s already on your phone.

Spurlock had never even used Apple Cash, but now thieves were using it to steal her money.

Three things you can do to protect your iPhone1 from thieves.don’t use debit card

Set up your Apple Pay account with a credit card, not a debit card. Criminals target Apple’s cash because it doesn’t offer buyer protection. Once you send money to someone, it cannot be reversed.

2. Watch out for spam text

Don’t be fooled by phishing text messages with links. Scammers will try to trick you by saying there is a problem with your Apple Pay account.

3. Keep your code secret

No need to hand over two-factor authentication codes by text message, phone call, or email. A legitimate customer support agent will never ask for these codes. If someone tries to give away your code, you’re dealing with a scammer, and giving them your code gives them access to Apple Pay.

I contacted Apple about Spurlock. She needs to regain access to her Apple account and find out that the $3,000 is still there and that her account was locked before her thieves sent the money to herself. hoping.

If you’ve been tricked by scammers on Apple Pay, there are a few things you can do to get your money back.

apple resources

Apple provides many resources to help users avoid fraud when using Apple Cash. All of these can be found here. In addition to providing tips on how to avoid fraud, this support article provides information on what to do if users have questions or concerns about transactions, how to recognize fraud, and how to use A little more detail on security and privacy features. apple cash.

You can also read an overview of Apple Pay security and privacy here. This includes Apple Cash details.

