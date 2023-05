Top Ex-Google AI Researcher Raises Funding From Thrive Capital

May 4 (Reuters) – Two prominent former Google (GOOGL.O) researchers, who wrote groundbreaking papers that paved the way for the generative AI boom, have joined forces for their new startup Essential AI. has raised $8 million for , four sources told Reuters.

Thrive Capital led a round of Essential AI founded by Ashish Vaswani and Niki Parmar. The company is still in stealth mode and has not launched any products. The convicted angel investor Elad Gil also participated in the round, a source close to the company added.

Founded by Joshua Kushner, Thrive Capital is also an investor in Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Essential AI aims to build software for enterprises to use language models at scale. It is the core software of a new artificial intelligence system that powers generative AI applications such as ChatGPT.

Thrive Capital declined to comment. Vaswani and Parmar did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The raise comes after Vaswani and Parmar left Adept AI, a company they co-founded with former Google board member David Luan, in 2021. Adept, which focuses on training neural networks to perform common tasks for enterprise clients, has raised his $415 million from investors including General Catalyst. EssentialAI does not directly compete with Adept, the sources added.

Vaswani and Parmar are the first and third authors of Google’s 2017 research paper, “Attention Is All You Need,” describing the “transformer” deep learning architecture that underpinned the viral chatbot ChatGPT and its current product development. Introduced competition. by generative AI.

The duo left Google (GOOGL.O) to launch their own venture before raising millions of dollars from venture investors including Noam Shazeer and Aidan Gomez, who run AI chatbot startup Character.AI. join the other authors of this famous paper. , founded Cohere, a large-scale language modeling startup.

Reported by Crystal Hu of New York and Anna Tong of San Francisco.Edited by Diane Kraft

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Anna Tong

thomson Reuters

Anna Tong is a correspondent for Reuters based in San Francisco, reporting on the technology industry. After working as a data editor at the San Francisco Standard, she joined Reuters in 2023. Tong previously worked as a product manager at a technology startup, while she worked on user insights at Google and helped run the call center. She graduated from Harvard University. Contact: 4152373211

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/top-ex-google-ai-researchers-raise-funding-thrive-capital-sources-2023-05-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos