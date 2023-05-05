FreedomPays Chris Kronenthal on 3rd Generation Technology and the Future of Orchestration — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





This is especially true during these tough times when value and service are key differentiators for retailers. Consumers are in a tough trading environment where they expect bargains to be found online, converted in-store, recognized across loyalty programs, and acquired quickly and easily. Services, shipping, payments, credit options, and more.

Retailers are relying on banks, third-party processors, their own, or many to address a dizzying array of real-time payment options, from contactless to in-app to account-to-account (A2A) payments in the UK. must rely on partners. Will you move to open banking regimes, old-style, slow card payments, or in-store PoS transactions?

Should retailers use a microservices approach under the hood and use containerization in their operations to handle the large amount of data flying in from loyalty schemes? Personalized marketing strategies; AI machine learning enabled fraud detection and automated service systems. and so on?

Or can we leave all operations to a third party who can front-end all of our operations so we can focus on our customers, which is what all retailers inherently want?

These are the types of questions we are asked, said Kronenthal.

How can all the data from payment transactions be brought together to assist the Treasury Department?

How can marketing better identify customers as they enter a store or log into a shop or loyalty scheme online?

How do you coordinate interactions with in-app, marketing, or social media and store data and numerous payment or credit options such as Buy Now (BNPL) while maintaining operational requirements for interoperability? Is not it.

In the area of ​​payments, it is especially important to have clear people and money channels. From promotions with seamless payment paths, to BNPL options, or Amazon’s Palm Reader, Tap2Pay, or other sources, stores want to easily earn and promote.

orchestration

Kronenthal commented that the last request for proposal (RFP) I did for payment processing had a title that included orchestration and no gateway or other old-fashioned words at all.

This marks us entering a multifaceted era where payments, data-centric personalization, identity platforms, apps, stores, and more are all integrated into an omnichannel approach where the customer is king.

Customers don’t think about backend processes to provide seamless data-rich services. They just want an easy, fast, and data-centric connected CX, they don’t care how they get it.

This is what Kronenthal likes to call third-generation technology, fronted by open APIs that facilitate data exchange practices and collaborative product creation.

First Generation Technology: It happened with the World Wide Web and the first dot-com e-commerce boom in the 1990s.

The second generation of technology: Since the millennium, FinTechs such as Stripe and Square have come to the fore to provide closed-loop, seamless service systems. But retailers have a lot of connections to deal with.

3rd Generation Tech: It’s what it is today. Customers want to choose pre-identified product retailers with unique banking, payment, loyalty and other options offered in an open ecosystem to personalize their services. This is often enhanced by means of open APIs that facilitate data exchange.

The first iteration of e-commerce was awkward. But since 2005, it has become much more granular, albeit in a closed-loop fashion, Kronenthal said.

The current third age of technology is more open. He explained that his technology, which provides a seamless CX, feeling and connected, is now the name of the game.

Open banking and APIs are creating ever more integrated ecosystems and overlaps between them. However, customers themselves prioritize convenience and often want a single super app where they can manage everything from a mobile phone app.

It should offer data-rich comparison services, finance, credit, banking, shopping, loyalty, payments, shipping/pickup tracking and more in a 21st connected way, all from one app.

Retailers are a little tired of working with a large number of second-generation operators and forever trying to avoid things like legacy IT and closed loops when planning their future technology stacks, said Kronenthal. Added.

Consumers also don’t want to enter personal data, passwords, etc. into various standalone systems forever. That’s why I believe the future of more connected systems is bright.

Of course, Kronenthal believes that all of this is coordinated by third-party payment and data processors such as FreedomPay to provide a holistic service to end-point customers in retail, lodging, gaming or other sectors.

However, each company must decide whether to partially or wholly outsource operations in this manner based on internal resources, operational staff expertise, IT and orchestration capabilities, and so on.

