Sarah Curran leaves True Fit to pursue new business — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Sarah Curran leaves True Fit, a fit personalization platform for fashion retailers, to serve as Global Chief Marketing Officer.

In a LinkedIn post, she said: After almost three years at True Fit Corporation, I have decided to step down and create a new chapter.

She added: At 50, moving to France, and other life challenges, I decided to create my new future and get back into startup mode. My happiest time, and my most authentic self, has been in this live experience.I look forward to bringing my new business to life.

Rob Weaver

In February, the company announced the appointment of former Snap and Bazaarvoice exec Rob Weaver as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

William R. Adler, CEO of True Fit, commented:

He possesses a unique blend of inspiring energy, strategic mastery, and characterful coaching that drives world-class teams to outperform and surpass their ambitious goals.

We are thrilled to have him on board at such a pivotal time in the growth of True Fits, and we know his expertise and vision will have a significant impact on achieving success. Rob is the perfect fit for our management team, filled with high-performance, extraordinary people driven by ambition and impeccable values.

Weaver said: It’s an exciting time to have a True Fit star join a team that has been on the rise for some time now. Retailers and brands recognize the central role connected data plays in delivering customer experience, conversions, and customer lifetime value (CLV). On the one hand it reduces the return.

I look forward to working with the team across the US and European markets to accelerate and enable the limitless growth of True Fits.

At the same time, True Fit announced the promotion of Curran from MD EMEA to Global CMO.

A former Luxury Director of fashion retailer Shop Direct (now The Very Group), Karan joined True Fit in 2020 as Managing Director (MD) for Europe, and was a retail advisor from March to July of the same year. I worked for the company as

She previously founded affordable luxury fashion e-commerce site My-Wardrobe in 2006, where she worked for seven years and was awarded an MBE for her services to fashion.

Commenting on the promotion, Curran said: retail partner.

This is especially true today as retailers grapple with rising return rates and skyrocketing costs of customer acquisition. On the other hand, shoppers’ cost-of-living pricing and promotional sensitivities are putting more pressure on retailers to offer discounts to spur demand.

Data that helps retailers leverage insights to sell more at list price, while minimizing operational costs, especially around reverse logistics and returns, not only protects profits in the short-term, but also in the long-term. It also helps to grow customer loyalty and CLV.

