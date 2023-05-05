Google officially announces Pixel Fold with short video teaser ahead of Google I/O 2023 announcement





After many rumors and leaks, Google has finally officially announced the existence of the foldable device Pixel Fold. Google released a short teaser video on its social media channels on Star Wars Day, showcasing the device’s design, hinge mechanism, internal display, and underlying software. In each social media post, Google hinted at his May 10th announcement. This happens to be the first day of Google’s annual I/O 2023 developer conference. Apart from the Pixel Fold, Google will also announce his Pixel 7a, the successor to his Pixel 6a, and a Pixel tablet at the upcoming event.

The video teaser is very short, but unlike most teasers, it gives a big picture of the Pixel Fold and gives a good idea of ​​its design, hinges, display, and software. Still unconfirmed, it starts by showing what appears to be a chunky camera module in the back with three cameras and an LED flash unit, alongside a mystery grille. is displayed. This, for now, appears to close his two halves without any visible gap.

Next is a view of the internal display and software layout. What’s evident is the significantly thicker bezels, a detail the Galaxy Z Fold addressed in previous models. What’s more, there’s room for the inner selfie camera that was shown off in a recent leak, located near the top right corner.

Software-wise, the layout looks a lot like the regular Android 13 home screen. So we’ll have to wait to find out what optimizations Google has made to its first foldable Pixel device.

And finally, we get a glimpse of the outer display with the Always on Display feature enabled, so we’re not sure about that bezel. is. It’s shorter and wider when folded compared to the narrower and taller design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to a recent report, the device will be powered by Google’s current-generation Tensor G2 SoC, already found in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. It will feature a 5.8-inch OLED outer display (1,080×2,092 pixels) with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio at 120Hz and a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) at 120Hz with a 6:5 aspect ratio. The foldable camera is said to feature a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, there could be a 9.5-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display and an 8-megapixel camera above the inner display.

