Academics fall in love with technology and are concerned





CHICAGO As hundreds of university administrators and educational technology company officials gather for a digital campus-themed conference, many faculty members suspect or fear that the conversation will not be to their liking. I might. For example, we are overly optimistic about all the good ways technology can improve efficiency. It ignores potential problems such as invasion of privacy or puts corporate interests ahead of learning.

This week at Digital Universities US, a conference co-hosted by Times Higher Education and Inside Higher Ed, hallway discussions and agendas shared enthusiasm for technology, sessions heralded the possibilities of learning in the metaverse, and student made use of the data. Promoting success and well-being in the online environment.

But the event was far from a pep rally. A number of speakers expressed concern about the rapid emergence of generative artificial intelligence, lamented the tendency to embrace the latest bright and glowing objects, and cautioned against using technology that does not directly serve the agency’s core mission.

Some of the conflicting opinions, if not outright skepticism, were such that a panel on the use of virtual reality in learning processes, such as a professor of philosophy specifically recruited to raise potential ethical questions, Came from the expected source.

Professor of Philosophy and Founder of the Center for Applied Ethics at the University of Massachusetts Boston, as the CEO and co-founder of VictoryXR explains how his company’s software brings elements of hands-on experience to virtual learning environments. Director Nir Eisikovits said: He appreciated how technology makes learning more engaging for many students.

Nil Eisikowitz

But he also said that the biometric data collected by VR headsets as students react to what they see and feel around them is a highly valuable gold standard for companies wanting to sell products to students. I said it could be data. This is inherently dangerous data, creating a special kind of risk, he said, Eisikovits.

But philosophers weren’t the only ones who expressed their dissatisfaction. In a session on how analyzing student learning data can help educational institutions better serve students, Michael Gosz, vice president of data analytics at the Illinois Institute of Technology, where the event was held, advised his process. announced a streamlined course recommendation system.

However, he said the system worked well because the data driving the recommendations was generated through deep conversations between advisors and students in past conversations where a mechanized system might reduce the need for Admitted. What does the future hold? Will the system degrade over time?

Or what if a large number of advisors were fired because of the system? said to Perhaps the Advisor to Advisor ratio will be 350 to 700, which is already too high.

Even Michigan State University’s Melissa Woo, the panel’s chief information officer, worries about predictive technology, which in many ways threatens to accelerate the pace at which universities process key functions and force us into factories. was Yes, institutions need to help learners achieve their educational goals in the most affordable and direct way, but what’s happening to colleges as it’s time to explore?

I speak as an administrator and CIO, says Woo, executive vice president of administration at Michigan State University.

Another session will explore whether administrators and faculty are keeping up with the changing digital landscape.This session expressed concern that administrators often underestimate the burden of technological change on faculty and staff. Some people did. When colleges launch online programs, many are responding to the needs of their target student population, who are working adults looking to upskill while juggling full-time work and family responsibilities.

Asim Ali, executive director of Auburn University’s Vizio Center for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning, says our faculty is similarly overwhelmed when it comes to artificial intelligence. In response, Auburn designed a self-directed, fully online course to assist faculty following the release of ChatGPT.

Also, managers may not always understand that individual instructor decisions about whether or when to adopt new technology can be made over many years. yeah. Greg Heiberger, associate dean for academics and student success at the College of Natural Sciences at South Dakota State University, confided that Heiberger is stepping into the gas to usher in technological change. But he has worked to develop empathy for instructors who avoid flashy groups and his demonstration sessions showcasing technology and the latest features.

They don’t want to put the headset on in front of their peers, Heiberger said. They have some of the same fears that our students have. We have to meet faculty where they are, just as we meet them where students are. As such, he has spent some of his last two years meeting individual faculty members over coffee and giving his one-on-one demos to showcase virtual reality technology.

Attendees were also concerned about the challenges faced by students. Especially as decisions to adopt technology are accelerated and often made in silos. For example, a college student may move between learning management systems provided by companies, universities, and publishers during her day. For users, the experience may feel broken.

Much of the learning, time, energy, and cognitive load is redirected away from accomplishing outcomes and learning goals, and instead focused on how to avoid missing something and failing too quickly. , said Jason Bourdain, Executive Director of Educational Technology. in Michigan. You must be educated on how to be educated at our institution.

Others, however, lament the lack of a rubric for evaluating an institution’s digital learning environment.

How do you measure the accessibility of the various tools out there? asked Victoria Gettys, senior director of teaching and learning technology at Northwestern University. Is there a way to say that our university’s digital learning environment is more accessible than it was last year? It’s very difficult to understand what the baseline is.

Some warn against listening to pitches from technology vendors.

Kelvin Bentley, program manager for the University of Texas System’s Texas Credentials for the Future Initiative, sometimes hears vendors say, “Oh, we can be whatever you want to be.” We want to work with partners who are willing to walk away.

Instead of passively listening to sales pitches, Bentley encourages vendors to be assertive. Managers should articulate the need for data that addresses specific questions and whose answers enable informed decision making. If a vendor can’t deliver exactly what the institution wants, the manager has to walk away.

Academics are grappling with how teaching, learning, and even social media are evolving in the digital community. But an informal poll conducted by Inside Higher Eds technology reporters suggested that participants’ biggest fears were about artificial intelligence.

On the first day of the conference, news broke that Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton, one of the three Godfathers of AI, has resigned from Google.

Hinton told The New York Times that few believed that something like this could actually make a person smarter, and some of him now regret his life’s work. I thought it was 30 to 50 years, or more. Obviously, I no longer think about it. Hinton claims his previous employer acted responsibly with his AI, telling MIT Technology Review that if I wasn’t at Google anymore, he would be more trustworthy. Explaining.

In his Digital Universities US keynote, Vinton Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist at Google and Turing Award winner for his role in developing Internet architecture, spoke about the potential threats that could arise from artificial intelligence. .

Cerf said I wouldn’t worry too much about this if I treated it as just a source of entertainment. Some of these tools can be abused intentionally or unintentionally.

Cerf called on the higher education community to clarify the potential for abuse and how harm can be mitigated. Academics can identify priorities for policymakers, he added, Cerf.

Law may help avert disaster, but it’s not the only mechanism for doing so, Cerf reminded attendees. may call.

It may sound a little timid, but Cerf said.However, we must remember that gravity is the weakest force in the universe, but given enough mass, its powerful [enough] To keep the planet in order and keep us from flying off the planet. Behavior can actually be influenced if enough social consensus is reached about what behavior is acceptable and what is not. that’s wrong.

