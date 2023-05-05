



Pamela Mahler

If you’re looking for a day of relaxation, New Haven’s spas are the perfect place to retreat. Whether you’re heading to a local day spa alone or traveling with someone special for a couples massage nearby, this list will help you find the best massage places in New Haven and beyond.

From reflexology to prenatal massages to nail care services, locals who voted in the 2022 Best of New Haven contest awarded these three local spas the title of Best Spa in New Haven.

Aura Day Spa

This women-owned New Haven spa focuses on caring for the mind, body and soul through relaxing and rejuvenating spa treatments. Taste her wrap with a warm seaweed facial or a sensual aromatherapy body, or experience the effects of her chemical exfoliation. In addition to skin care treatments, Aura Day Spa is a great place for a massage near New Haven. We also offer nail, wax and make-up services. Browse our monthly specials, packages and membership options to enjoy great bundles and savings at her one of the best spas nearby.

Get directions (1 location) Branford River Resort & Spa

Whether you’re looking for a nail spa near New Haven or a full-day spa package near the Branford River that includes soaks, scrubs and massages, Branford River Resort & Spa has what you’re looking for. can find. Here you can escape the city life and enjoy the tranquility and state-of-the-art spa services. Enjoy a wellness pod that combines oxygen therapy, an infrared sauna, and a steam all-in-one, or plan a staycation with friends and host a spa party. A local voter in the 2022 Best of New Haven contest says this is he one of the best spas in the New Haven area.

Get directions (1 location)

Glam Spa in Orange, Connecticut has been named a finalist in the 2022 Best of New Haven Best Spas category. Here clients can enjoy anti-aging treatments such as non-surgical eye lifts, microdermabrasion and oxygen therapy. Those interested in sculpting are in luck. Glam Spa offers lift & sculpting services for the décolletage, neck and jawline as well as Arasys, a non-invasive body shaping system. He is one of the best spas to get body treatments and massages as well as tighten and rejuvenate your skin.

Get directions (1 place)

