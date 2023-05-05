New Alexa Feature Lets Echo Speakers Announce Uber Eats Order Updates





Want to know where your Uber Eats order is? Alexa has you covered. Amazon today announced a new partnership with Uber that will allow Echo device owners to track their Uber Eats orders through her Amazon voice assistant. Starting later this month, Uber Eats users will be able to turn on the new order tracking feature to get updates from their Echo smart speakers based on their preferences.

Echo users tended to use their devices for basic tasks like setting timers, playing music, and controlling smart homes, so Amazon decided to let users adopt third-party voice apps known as Alexa Skills. Integration with Uber could encourage Alexa device owners to try something new. Because we’ll see Uber touting order tracking functionality on its own app, driving adoption.

When the update goes live, users will be able to turn on a new “Track with Alexa” option in the voice assistant settings of the Uber Eats app. Then, after checking out your food order, you can tap the new Alexa button to start tracking the progress of your order.

There are several ways Echo owners can receive order tracking updates. They can choose a more traditional notification method that turns Echo’s blue ring light yellow, and customers can respond by saying, “Alexa, what are my notifications?” This is similar to how an Alexa user checks in for her Amazon shipping updates, for example.

Another option would be for Alexa to notify one or all home Echo devices when an order’s status actually changes. In this way, Uber Eats customers can use their mobile phones to check the location of their orders as Alexa notifies them when their food is ready, has been picked up for delivery, and when a driver has arrived at their home. No need to keep checking your phone.

Alexa will also notify you if anything changes to your order, such as if your order is canceled for any reason.

Uber worked closely with Amazon on how this feature works. Instead of turning this feature on at the account level, we decided to make it something the user would have to enable for each order. The latter, the company believed, could bring risky downsides.

“For example, imagine a customer who ordered a sandwich but forgot that they had turned on hands-free notifications in Alexa. Now imagine there is a sleeping baby at home.” Ethan Hollinshead, lead product manager for Uber Eats, explains in a blog post. “Or imagine a scenario where someone placed an order while traveling and Alexa just sent a notification to everyone at home.”

Instead, the new experience combines the convenience of Alexa alerting you to updates on an opt-in basis, but without the pesky drawbacks of always-on integrations. increase.

The feature joins Uber’s other Google Assistant and Siri integrations and is expected to reach Uber Eats US customers later this month.

