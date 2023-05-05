Google Pixel 7a gets stars in hands-on leak with smaller battery than Pixel 6a





The Pixel 7a may still be days away from its expected launch, but someone managed to get their hands on one of the first units. However, it looks like YouTuber Munchy has acquired a retail unit indicated by the “PRODUCTION” flag Fastboot Mode reports. In contrast, the Pixel 7a prototype returned “DEVELOPMENT” next to the Secure Boot entry.

Munchy not only shared some previously unknown hardware details about the Pixel 7a, but also gave us a lengthy hands-on with the device. The device is said to be an Arctic Blue variant of the Pixel 7a, which looks like snow in most lighting conditions. It has a Tensor G2 chipset, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and supports wireless charging. All of these are new to the Pixel A series.

However, Munchy adds that the Pixel 7a weighs much closer to the Pixel 7 than its predecessor. Specifically, the Pixel 7a weighs 193 g, which is 4 g less than the Pixel 7 but 25 g heavier than the Pixel 6a. Surprisingly, the increased weight compared to the Pixel 6a doesn’t translate into a larger battery capacity. Instead, Munchy reports that the Pixel 7a has a 4,300 mAh battery, which the Device Info HW screenshot supports. Google will unveil his Pixel 7a on his May 10th, along with at least the Pixel Fold. European and UK prices were also leaked, as were the official case prices for the device.

Alex Alderson – Senior Tech Writer – 7829 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2018

Before writing and translating for Notebookcheck, he worked for various companies including Apple and Neowin. I have a BA in International History and Political Science from the University of Leeds followed by a LL.B. You can chat on Twitter and Notebookchat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Google-Pixel-7a-stars-in-hands-on-leak-with-smaller-battery-than-Pixel-6a.714568.0.html

