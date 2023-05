The Fletcher Building CIO’s Blueprint for Digital Transformation

“When it comes to platform-based businesses, we can plug and play and get synergies, so the whole group can leverage customized e-commerce platforms, data and analytics platforms, and safety platforms,” he says. . “That is why we are moving to a platform-based business, and as we do new mergers and acquisitions we plug them into our system. As such, it determines what is core and what is standard, and gives businesses the freedom to innovate on top of them, giving them synergies of scale and the flexibility and agility to innovate. .”

make a difference

Fletcher Building is essentially a vertically integrated construction company with specific technical challenges. In particular, he believes Locandro believes that the biggest problem for his aspiring CIO is a lack of cohesion with the business and having technologists who simply can’t align their strategies to reach their goals. increase. business achievements. To get there by the time technology matures, he says, one must be able to deal with ambiguity and chart a path. And in an organization of this size, challenges and threats appear on a daily basis.

But broadly speaking, three pillars drive the company forward. One is to increase operational efficiency to reduce the cost of delivering, digitizing, and automating inefficient processes. The second is to increase customer intimacy. To this end, Fletcher develops his CRM system and other customer-facing applications. “We want to get intimate and use analytics and search engines to build personas and profiles,” he says. “His new ERP system will allow us to see the customers who do business with us end-to-end, rather than in separate silos. with a focus on improving your Net Promoter Score.”

And the third, simply put, is our focus on breakthrough innovation. The scale and scope of the innovations, from using drones to survey material stockpiles and road integrity to using AI to examine concrete and cement mixes to reduce CO2 emissions. It shows you how to bring about a paradigm shift in how your business operates. An application of safety systems to predict preventable injuries. There are also innovations in analytics to develop intelligent decision-making that feeds back into operationally efficient call centers, a state-of-the-art Google hub, and ERP systems. “We also use his IOT sensors in our factories to do health checks and predictive maintenance before machines fail,” he says. “With 5G technology, you can put it in a real-time feed.”

Locandro believes he can leverage his global experience to achieve his very ambitious goals. “Wherever I work, it’s all about transformation and leaving a legacy, preparing the hard work for a new evolution,” he says. We have a reputation for that, and we’re turning it around.”

