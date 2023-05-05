Google reduces disclosure of AI research to compete with OpenAI





Google told staff it would be more selective about the research it publishes. The company’s numerous research publications laid the foundation for today’s competing companies. Revamping the core product with new AI capabilities has become a top priority for CEO Sundar his Pichai.

Google’s longtime reputation as an elite research hub for artificial intelligence is changing as it tells staff it will backtrack on the amount of research it publishes, Insider learned. It happens as the competition heats up.

The company’s staff were told earlier this year to be more strategic about what to publish, according to four people familiar with the matter. Some researchers believe this includes reducing investment in basic research that has no clear path to commercialization. Google’s desire to fund independent research, often without business obligations, has historically made it an attractive venue for research scientists.

The shift in strategy is part of Google’s broader transformation to make artificial intelligence profitable faster while making the business more efficient. The company announced last month that it would merge its two main AI divisions, Brain and DeepMind, and said Google should “greatly accelerate” progress in AI. The rise of ChatGPT caught fire under Google. Google is now adding generative AI tools to its vast array of products.

The integrated Google DeepMind unit will continue to publish new research, but leaders have told staff they will be more careful about choosing what to publish, sources told Insider. The company also plans to focus more on large language models and products that can be customized, people familiar with the matter said.

“We are no longer in the business of just putting everything out there,” explained one Brain staffer, citing a message from upper management. That set the tone, they added.

“Some people don’t like the change, others are indifferent,” said another current employee.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Limitations on the release of the new findings are still being debated, according to multiple sources, and while the contours have yet to be fully clarified, there is no doubt that changes are underway.

Google says it publishes “hundreds” of papers each year. The company has long believed that this kind of transparency will spur external researchers to advance areas related to Google’s core products.

“Ultimately, disseminating our research and being a good member of the scientific community is not only the right thing to do, it brings many important benefits to Google,” the company wrote.

But competitors have used that research to launch products that now threaten Google’s core business. OpenAI’s ChatGPT was built on an artificial intelligence model invented and published by researchers at Google. Microsoft, which has a strategic partnership with OpenAI, now uses its underlying technology in products that compete with Google, such as Bing and Microsoft Teams.

OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 bothered Google. According to three people familiar with the matter, the fact that Google did much of the basic research behind ChatGPT, but was beaten so badly by OpenAI, suggests that Google’s research team should be doing more. It was a wake-up call that it needed to be a commercial success.

“It’s time to fight”

Google Brain was founded in 2011 and co-founded by the company’s research leader, Jeff Dean. Google bought DeepMind for his $500 million in 2014, but the two labs remained isolated from each other. This was decided by DeepMind leaders who feared Google would abuse the technology.

Researchers in the new integrated research unit will inevitably move their knowledge and expertise because “everybody knows everyone in the world of AI,” but the open source community believes that Google makes its research less public. I acknowledged that I would be at a loss by not doing so.

OpenAI, which has raised billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft, has been derided as “closed AI” by some in the developer community, who say it sacrifices its original non-profit mission to generate big profits. rice field. The company has restricted access to some training data, and the government has suggested restricting the distribution of open-source AI models, arguing that such models could be used by malicious actors. says.

Google has made other changes to protect itself. According to Google AI staff, information such as code and data is becoming more accessible these days, “much more on a need-to-know basis.” DeepMind’s culture is very different from Brain’s, and new policies are still percolating under the reorganization.

Google gave researchers more autonomy

A former employee said a paper as influential as Transformers might not have been produced otherwise, saying Google gave researchers the autonomy to pursue free and speculative research. I commend you for that. Bard’s underlying chatbot technology, his LaMDA, was originally built as his 20% project within Google Brain. (The company has historically allowed an employee to spend 20% of his working time exploring side projects that could lead to his full-blown Google product.)

One former researcher said people worked at Brain only because it was so free to publish. At the same time, they added that Google was slow and bureaucratic, so they left to start their own company. Making things happen with Brain was “like turning a ship.” Many researchers in the brain department left Google to raise money behind important research papers they helped write. Therefore, the new product-oriented stance may be welcomed by those within organizations who are less concerned about publishing in journals.

Daniel De Freitas, the creator of Google’s first chatbot, left the company after Google hesitated to release the product. This was because they feared chatbots powered by generative AI would say things they shouldn’t and cause reputational and financial damage to the company. report. The search giant’s chatbot was first demoed a few years ago, but Google eventually kicked out his Bard following the launch of his ChatGPT.

“The lesson to be learned is that you have to actually ship things, but it’s a work in progress,” said one Brain researcher.

Google’s AI division faces another setback. The company faced serious backlash in 2020 after he fired AI ethics co-leader Timnit Gebr for publishing a paper criticizing large-scale language models. Google then kicked out her colleague and co-leader of her Ethics AI, Margaret Mitchell, leading to a leak within the ethics department.

Machine learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton announced this week that he is resigning from Google, saying he is concerned about the potential harm artificial intelligence can do.

Any tips for Google? Hugh can be reached via encrypted email ([email protected]) or encrypted messaging app Signal/Telegram (+1 628-228-1836). You can reach Thomas by emailing him at [email protected], his Signal at 540.955.7134, or his Twitter at @tomaxwell.

