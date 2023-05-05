



Published May 5, 2023

Jeffrey Everest Hinton

Speaking in a video at EmTech Digital 2023, a conference hosted by the magazine MIT Technology Review, Hinton on Wednesday referred to powerful AI systems that they have to do with the existential threat of taking control. rice field. I thought it was a long way off, but now I think it’s serious and pretty close.

Hinton has lived at the fringes of machine learning research since a failed carpentry career half a century ago. After that short dogleg, he was the same as his prominent ancestor George Boor, the father of boolean logic, and the British Surveyor General of India, named after the world’s tallest mountain, George Everest. I started walking down the road.

Together with his 2018 Turing Award-winning colleagues Yoshua Bengio and Yann LeCun, he developed a kind of artificial intelligence based on multilayer neural networks, connecting computer algorithms that mimic information processing in the brain. The technology, which Hinton has dubbed Deep His Learning, is transforming the global economy, but its success now haunts him as it has the potential to surpass human intelligence.

Over the past two decades, deep learning has evolved from simple computer programs that can recognize images to absorbing much of the human knowledge contained in text, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, which can generate language, images, and speech. We have progressed to very complex and large language models. .

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

Jeffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

On Wednesday, Hinton said it would not likely stop further development of AI.

If you take existential risks as seriously as I do now, he said, it might be very wise to stop developing these things further. I think it’s completely naive to think that.

I don’t know of any solution to stop these things, he continued. It’s so convenient that I don’t think I’ll stop developing it.

He called the open letter requesting a moratorium ridiculous.

Deep learning is based on backpropagation of error algorithms, which Hinton realized decades ago could be used to train computers. Ironically, his first success with the algorithm was a language model, but a much smaller one than he fears now.

We have shown that it can develop good internal representations. And, interestingly, he did so by implementing a small language model, he recalled Wednesday. The embedding vector was only 6 components and the training set was 112 cases, but it was a language model. I was trying to predict the next term for a set of symbols.

He claims that GPT-4 has about 1 trillion neural connections and the human brain has about 100 trillion connections, yet retains more knowledge than any human ever lived. said. As for the backpropagation algorithm, he said it is much better at putting a lot of knowledge into just a trillion connections. You may have too much backpropagation. A much better learning algorithm than what we got.

The alarm bells I am ringing have to do with the existential threat that they will take control.

Hinton’s main goal in life was to understand how the brain works. Although he has made progress in this area, he has not reached that goal. He calls the powerful AI algorithms and architectures he developed along the way a useful spinoff. But he worries that the recent rapid progress of large-scale language models could drive that spinoff out of control.

I thought the computer model we were developing wasn’t as good as the brain. The purpose was to see if we could understand more about the brain by looking at what we needed to do to improve our computer models.The House of England In the last few months I have completely changed my mind. rice field.

Earlier this week, Hinton resigned from Google, where he had worked since 2013. I’ve been at Google since 2013 after last year’s big breakthrough in deep learning. He said Wednesday part of the reason for his resignation was that it was time to retire Hinton, 75, but he wanted to express his concerns freely.

It is quite possible that mankind is only a passing stage in the evolution of intelligence.

Speaking of his recent interactions with GPT-4, he said:

I said I want every room in my house white within 2 years. And said that the blue room should be painted yellow.

This is a very impressive common-sense reasoning, the kind that has been very difficult to get AI to do, he goes on to say that the model understands what fade means in that context and You said you understood the dimension of time.

He said the current model could be reasoning at an IQ of 80 or 90, but asked what would happen if the IQ were to 210.

A large-scale language model like GPT-4 can be used by reading all the novels that anyone has ever written and all the novels that Machiavelli has ever written about how to manipulate people. He said he would learn from us. As a result, they manipulate us into not understanding what is happening.

If you can manipulate people, you can break into a building in Washington without going there yourself, says Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021 over false claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election. Mentioning, he said.

The smart ones can outwit us, he said.

Hinton said more research is needed to understand how to control AI, rather than letting it control humans.

What we want is some way to ensure that even if they’re smarter than us, they’ll come to do things that are beneficial to us, and it’s called the alignment problem. I wish there was a nice, simple solution I could push for that, but there isn’t.

Hinton said putting guardrails and other safeguards around AI sounds promising, but questions its effectiveness when AI systems become far more intelligent than humans. Imagine the words of your 2-year-old child. My dad does things I don’t like, so I’m going to make some rules about what my dad can do. prize.

we have evolved. We have certain built-in goals that are very hard to turn off, just like trying to avoid damaging our bodies. What is pain, he said. But these digital intelligences have not evolved. If you can score a goal, you might be okay. But my big concern is that sooner or later someone will wire them the ability to create their own sub-goals. When you give someone the ability to set sub-goals to achieve other goals, they’ll quickly realize that gaining more control is important. So it’s a very good sub-goal.

If so, he said, he would be in trouble.

He said it’s very important for people to come together and really think about it and see if there’s a solution.

He said it wasn’t clear if there was a solution. I think it is quite possible that human beings are just a transit point in the evolution of intelligence.

Hinton said he was very cautious because Google was the first to develop a large-scale language modeling technique called generative AI, and he knew it could lead to bad outcomes. But once OpenAI and Microsoft decided to make it public, Google didn’t have many options, he said. The competition between Google and Microsoft cannot be stopped.

Hinton concluded by calling for international cooperation on controlling AI.

My only hope is that if we allow it to be hijacked it will be bad for us all so we can get the US and China to agree on nuclear weapons which is bad for us all as we can It was all in the same boat when it came to existential threat.

This article was first published on forbes.com and all figures are in US dollars.

The fourth issue of Forbes Australia has been published. Tap here to secure a copy or become a member here.

Reflect on your week with curated articles from Australia and around the world. Click here to sign up for the Forbes Australia newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com.au/news/innovation/godfather-of-ai-geoffrey-hinton-quits-google-amid-grim-ai-warning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos