Resilient Task Force Discusses Money Spent on Hurricane Ian Damage





On Thursday night, the Resilient Lee Task Force and the Fort Myers Beach Town Council will meet to give the town a chance to speak.

During the meeting, they are trying to find a way to divide the $1,100,000,000 allocated across Lee County. That’s a little bit ahead. But the people of Fort Myers Beach know they desperately need it.

“Where there is chaos, there is opportunity, and we certainly have a surplus of chaos,” said Alderman Bill Beach.

At Fort Myers Beach, hundreds of people relax on the beach every day. But the sunshine not only reveals beauty, it also reveals that there is still work to be done.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said, “What we can do to ensure that people who have gone through this never have to go through it again is really our focus.”

That’s why the mayor believes it’s important for everyone in Fort Myers Beach to attend Thursday night’s Resilient Meeting.

“These meetings are basically for the community to come out, tell them what’s important to them, take it back, disseminate information, come up with a plan, submit it to the federal government, and the federal government will review it. I’m going to send it back,’ said Mayor Allers.

He’s talking about a $1.1 billion block grant that the federal government directed Lee County to figure out how to best spend in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Beach was hit very hard, but so were Sanibel, Cape Coral, downtown Fort Myers, and many other areas of Southwest Florida.

The county’s recovery task force, Resilient Lee, is traveling around to get ideas on what to do.

“Workers’ housing is a big issue. Communication is a big thing for us.

“The purpose of this meeting is to see what the public wants, what their opinions are, what their challenges are after the storm, so I’m staying open minded. increase.

And that’s why the conference is open to everyone. But if you can’t meet in person, you can always watch online.

