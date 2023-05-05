Google reveals its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, in a teaser video.Check all details





Google has officially unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. The company had planned to reveal the device at his Google I/O event on May 10th. Google hasn’t revealed the specs and price of the new Pixel Fold yet, but you can see an official render of the device in a short clip, which Google announced on his May 4th “May the Fold be with you.” I posted a video teaser commemorating the day with the phrase. Twitter handle Made by Google also announced that the device will be available on May 10.

The new video matches previously leaked images of the Pixel Fold. According to leaked specs, Google plans to build a solid hinge for the device. In the folded state, the secondary screen size is expected to be 5.80 inches, while the larger primary screen can be up to 7.60 inches. However, the bezels on the primary display appear to be quite thick.

Design-wise, the trademark camera visor is featured on the phone’s exterior. It’s instantly recognizable as a Pixel phone. However, the height seems to be lower than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. A new video confirms that Google used a triple-camera setup on his Pixel Fold, with the third lens apparently being a periscope lens. It’s also on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but expect Google to charge a hefty premium for its first foldable phone. According to a CNBC report, the price will be in the same range as the Galaxy Z Fold4, which retails from Rs 1.55 lakh.

Earlier this week, Google also announced that it would launch a new Pixel device in India, most likely the Pixel 7a. The company shared a teaser for his May 11 launch of the device on Flipkart.

