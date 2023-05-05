5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





Editor’s Note: Another week has passed and it’s time to round up the top headlines of the past few days. InnovationMap’s trending Houston tech and startup news included not-to-be-missed Houston business his events, space tech pitches, his Q&A with local founders, and more.

10+ Business and Innovation Events You Can’t Miss in Houston in May

Check out these conferences, pitch contests, networking and more in May.Photo by Getty Images

From pitch contests to networking events, see what Houston’s innovators are up to in May.

We’ve rounded up this month’s not-to-be-missed events. Mark your calendars and register accordingly. read more.

Houston Early-Stage Startup Accelerator Showcases Latest Cohorts

The latest cohort of gBETA Houston has been announced and is currently underway on Downtown Launchpad.Photo courtesy of Downtown Launchpad

Five Houston startups are participating in the Global Accelerator, a seven-week program to strategically grow their business.

Houston’s gBETA, part of gener8tor and partnered with Downtown Launchpad, launched its spring cohort this month, its seventh cohort since it launched in Houston in 2019. This free program lasts seven weeks and connects companies to gener8tor’s network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.

We are excited to partner with Downtown Launchpad to bring these programs to life and strengthen Houston’s technology and sustainability industry,” said Lauren Usher, vice president of gBETA at gener8tor, in a news release. read more.

Houston health tech startup acquired by medical device company

A medical device start-up founded by TMC has a spectacular exit. Image via TMC.edu

A Houston health tech company that created medical devices to enhance and improve surgery has been acquired.

Illinois-based Northgate Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of Allotrope Medical earlier this month. A Houston start-up has designed an electrosurgical ureter identification system for surgical optimization of both robotic and non-robotic laparoscopic surgical procedures. The StimSite technology is a handheld device for use by general surgeons and obstetricians and has received Safer Technologies Program designation from the FDA.

By incorporating the StimSite product platform into NTI’s existing portfolio of innovative air delivery and smoke removal products, NTI has taken an important step in realizing its vision of optimizing the surgical environment for minimally invasive surgery. said Dave McDonough, vice president and general manager. read more.

Houston Innovator Shares Rough Road to IPO, Challenges of Hard Tech Innovation and More

Nicolaus Radford, founder of Houston-based Nauticus Robotics, shares the latest from his company and why it’s poised for the hard tech movement.Image via LinkedIn

It’s been a busy year for Nicolaus Radford, Founder and CEO of Nauticus Robotics. He took his company public at a difficult time for the market, started a new partnership with the United States Marine Corps, and welcomed a new family member.

Originally founded as Houston Mechatronics in 2014, Nauticus Robotics has designed a suite of underwater robots and a software platform for autonomous operation. In an interview, Radford caught up with his InnovationMap about his and the company’s recent milestones. read more.

Student startup pitches otherworldly tech in Houston competition

Seven student-founded startups tout their business plans at NASA’s annual event. Photo via NASA.gov

Several groups of students from across the United States created business plans using technology developed by NASA. Teams competed for thousands of dollars in Houston last week, and one team returned home with a win.

NASA Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) held its annual “Space Tank” pitch event, the MUREP Innovation and Technology Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), last week at Space Center Houston. Seven teams from across the country, including three from Texas, pitched their business plans based on NASA-originated technology.

MITTIC students and faculty are particularly involved with our institution, helping us fulfill our mission to make the planet a better, safer place and create the products and services that will shape the future.” said Donna Shafer, associate director of Johnson Space. Center. Read more.

