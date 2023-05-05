HR&A Advisors Kate Wittels explains why it’s important to ‘breathe’ for innovation.





What can technology do to benefit New York?

The first is government and city services. How do you improve service delivery for the benefit of your citizens? Every new technology you introduce introduces new deployments that can improve your service. Then there are the big climate goals for cities, which will require new technologies to rapidly change the approach to building and installing EV chargers, and the other infrastructure they need. And it drives our economy and accounts for a large percentage of the city’s jobs.Yet it wasn’t long ago that New York ditched Amazon’s proposed HQ2 for her. Did you take any lessons from that episode?

We hear from companies that legitimate incentives are the third rail. Companies aren’t really chasing it. they are afraid to use it. There was a lot of momentum in Queens, but after we said no, [to Amazon], companies including Citi have left. We invested in Brooklyn and that’s why it’s growing. Will tech jobs become less promising as employment weakens?

Over a decade of technology reports, we’ve focused on technology workers in tech companies and the rest of the economy. That’s about a third of tech jobs at non-tech companies. They have struggled to compete with technology companies for talent. There is now an opportunity to spread talent to the rest of the economy, including non-branded companies and small businesses. This is also a great opportunity, as many start-ups and start-ups are in desperate need of technical talent. So by unleashing a little more talent, we can spread it out to every company in New York City. Not everyone is into technology. With calls to slow down artificial intelligence and ban TikTok, New York state regulates cryptocurrencies, and city councilors warned at recent public hearings about facial recognition and centralized benefits apps. manifesting. How do you balance concerns and regulatory demands with the possibilities of technology?

Whenever innovation comes, it goes all the way back to the printing press, and people fear it will change our morals. But technology needs to breathe. We do not want our most vulnerable people to be manipulated, abused and harmed, and we do not want technology that goes against our basic commitments of the Constitution. . Big companies make it harder for startups to get started.

However, it needs to do a lot of things. You can see how it’s adapted. For example, there was a lot of concern about the 15 minute grocery model. But it failed. We have to let the market control certain things.

